Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch towns and villages are losing access to amenities

Dutch towns and villages are losing access to amenities

By Elea Juerss

One in five Dutch neighbourhoods, towns and villages are losing access to amenities, as doctors' practicesschools, childcare facilities and shops disappear. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has published new figures on the availability of facilities for residents of the Netherlands.

Many rural areas lack necessities

Data by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) suggests that the deterioration of necessities is affecting approximately half of Dutch neighbourhoods and villages. 51 percent of communities are gradually losing their access to what the NOS describes as the most important facilities. Those are general practitioners, primary schools, childcare centres, and supermarkets.

The Netherlands is known for its flourishing, modern cities: Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. Yet, a look at more rural areas reveals how urbanisation is affecting smaller communities. The accessibility to facilities is dwindling, as residents have to travel further and further to reach basic amenities.

CBS rates accessibility by measuring the distance required to travel to reach necessary facilities. Their data tracks changes in accessibility throughout the last five years. For an amenity to “disappear”, it requires more than one kilometre of travel. When local businesses close, residents are required to reach for alternatives in neighbouring towns and cities. For example, the Ophemert village in Gelderland, where 1.650 residents no longer have a local supermarket and must travel five kilometres to reach the nearest shop

Dutch communities are adapting to the changes

Some communities remain unaffected by these developments. Accessibility has even improved in 15 percent of cases. As facilities migrate, some villages benefit from new opportunities in closer proximity. 

Even neighbourhoods that were affected negatively found solutions to deal with the changes. After the disappearance of their beloved pub, the inhabitants of Varik began hosting weekly borrels themselves. The small village and its approximately 1.000 residents can be found in the municipality of West Betuwe.

Others, such as the 125 inhabitants of Castelré, do their shopping in the next country. The neighbourhood is located at the Belgian-Dutch border. While the closest amenities in the Netherlands are 10 kilometres away, Belgian stores are within walking distance.

This page uses affiliate links.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

Related Stories

Prices of many products in the Netherlands are falling, says INGPrices of many products in the Netherlands are falling, says ING
Dutch supermarkets expect groceries to become more expensiveDutch supermarkets expect groceries to become more expensive
Dutch supermarkets achieved record revenues in 2023Dutch supermarkets achieved record revenues in 2023
Dutch food prices have risen by 15 percent in 6 months, study revealsDutch food prices have risen by 15 percent in 6 months, study reveals
Prices rise while quality falls: Shortages threaten Dutch toilet paper supplies Prices rise while quality falls: Shortages threaten Dutch toilet paper supplies
Unilever and Nestlé confirm that prices will continue to rise in 2022Unilever and Nestlé confirm that prices will continue to rise in 2022
5 things to do in Haarlem5 things to do in Haarlem
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.