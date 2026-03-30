Dutch towns and villages are losing access to amenities

One in five Dutch neighbourhoods, towns and villages are losing access to amenities, as doctors' practices, schools, childcare facilities and shops disappear. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has published new figures on the availability of facilities for residents of the Netherlands.

Many rural areas lack necessities

Data by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) suggests that the deterioration of necessities is affecting approximately half of Dutch neighbourhoods and villages. 51 percent of communities are gradually losing their access to what the NOS describes as the most important facilities. Those are general practitioners, primary schools, childcare centres, and supermarkets.

The Netherlands is known for its flourishing, modern cities: Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. Yet, a look at more rural areas reveals how urbanisation is affecting smaller communities. The accessibility to facilities is dwindling, as residents have to travel further and further to reach basic amenities.

CBS rates accessibility by measuring the distance required to travel to reach necessary facilities. Their data tracks changes in accessibility throughout the last five years. For an amenity to “disappear”, it requires more than one kilometre of travel. When local businesses close, residents are required to reach for alternatives in neighbouring towns and cities. For example, the Ophemert village in Gelderland, where 1.650 residents no longer have a local supermarket and must travel five kilometres to reach the nearest shop