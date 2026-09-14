Self-scan mistake in Dutch supermarket could now cost 242 euros
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People in the Netherlands who accidentally leave an item unscanned at a supermarket self-checkout could now face a compensation claim of 242 euros. Taking effect on September 14, 2026, the standard charge for handling shoplifting incident administrative costs has officially increased from 181 euros.
First compensation fee hike in 14 years
Service Organisatie Directe Aansprakelijkstelling (SODA), the organisation that collects civil compensation on behalf of retailers in the Netherlands, announced in a press release that the rate has risen for the first time since 2012. The 61-euro increase follows a legal assessment, which concluded that an adjustment was required to maintain a preventive effect and cover rising retailer expenses due to inflation.
SODA clarified that the 242-euro fee is a civil financial claim to compensate store owners for processing time rather than an official criminal fine. "Whoever causes damage is legally obliged to compensate it," SODA noted regarding the legal basis for the charge. Participating retailers across the country are updating entrance stickers to inform visitors of the new rate.
Accidental self-scan errors vs theft in Dutch law
For shoppers using self-scan checkouts, leaving an item unscanned does not automatically constitute shoplifting. Robin Joppen, an advocate at Cleerdin & Hamer, explained that establishing legal theft requires proving intent. "People sometimes forget to scan something," Joppen told RTL Z. "Then it is not immediately shoplifting."
While clicking "continue" on the payment screen with unscanned items in your cart technically puts you in the wrong, determining whether an item was missed by accident or design is complex. Store managers evaluate specific circumstances, including the item's size and value relative to your total receipt.
Forgetting to scan a cucumber alongside a 30-euro shop is far more plausible than missing a large box of laundry detergent or scanning only 10 euros out of a cart worth hundreds. Security footage can also support a customer's claim, showing clear distractions such as running after a straying child.
Resolving self-scan mistakes in the Netherlands
Civil compensation claims and police reports remain entirely separate procedures. SODA is a private administrative organisation rather than a government agency, meaning the 242-euro payment is a civil claim rather than a criminal fine.
Supermarkets retain the right to report shoplifting incidents to the police, though law enforcement may choose not to pursue minor offences involving negligible monetary values. If a formal report proceeds, public prosecutors ultimately decide whether there is sufficient evidence to bring the matter before a court.
In practice, most genuine single-item oversights never reach SODA or law enforcement. "It will often happen that a customer simply pays for that one product that was not scanned after all and can then go home," Joppen said.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media