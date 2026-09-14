People in the Netherlands who accidentally leave an item unscanned at a supermarket self-checkout could now face a compensation claim of 242 euros. Taking effect on September 14, 2026, the standard charge for handling shoplifting incident administrative costs has officially increased from 181 euros.

First compensation fee hike in 14 years

Service Organisatie Directe Aansprakelijkstelling (SODA), the organisation that collects civil compensation on behalf of retailers in the Netherlands, announced in a press release that the rate has risen for the first time since 2012. The 61-euro increase follows a legal assessment, which concluded that an adjustment was required to maintain a preventive effect and cover rising retailer expenses due to inflation.

SODA clarified that the 242-euro fee is a civil financial claim to compensate store owners for processing time rather than an official criminal fine. "Whoever causes damage is legally obliged to compensate it," SODA noted regarding the legal basis for the charge. Participating retailers across the country are updating entrance stickers to inform visitors of the new rate.

Accidental self-scan errors vs theft in Dutch law

For shoppers using self-scan checkouts, leaving an item unscanned does not automatically constitute shoplifting. Robin Joppen, an advocate at Cleerdin & Hamer, explained that establishing legal theft requires proving intent. "People sometimes forget to scan something," Joppen told RTL Z. "Then it is not immediately shoplifting."