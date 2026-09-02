Supermarket chain Jumbo has expanded its product recall in the Netherlands after traces of listeria bacteria were detected in several soft and speciality cheeses. Customers who purchased the affected items are urged not to consume them and to return them to any store for a full refund.

Full list of recalled Jumbo cheeses in the Netherlands

Jumbo's product recall applies to four specific cheeses sold at stores across the country:

Jumbo Biologische Brie

Jumbo Gorgonzola Dolce

Jumbo Lepelkaasje

Jumbo Kaasplateau Verrassend

The Dutch supermarket chain broadened its warnings after routine safety testing flagged potential contamination across additional batches, as reported by AD. This follows initial warnings issued the previous week for Gorgonzola Dolce (August 26) and Biologische Brie (August 27), before further testing triggered a wider pull on September 1, RTL reports.

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What to do if you bought recalled cheese at Jumbo

First things first: do not eat it. Consuming food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, causing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, nausea and diarrhoea. While infections remain mild for most individuals, the bacteria pose higher risks for pregnant people, elderly individuals and persons with weakened immune systems.