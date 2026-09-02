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Jumbo recalls four cheeses in the Netherlands over listeria fears

Jumbo recalls four cheeses in the Netherlands over listeria fears

Jumbo Netherlands Cheese Recall 2026

Image credit: ML Robinson / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Supermarket chain Jumbo has expanded its product recall in the Netherlands after traces of listeria bacteria were detected in several soft and speciality cheeses. Customers who purchased the affected items are urged not to consume them and to return them to any store for a full refund.

Full list of recalled Jumbo cheeses in the Netherlands

Jumbo's product recall applies to four specific cheeses sold at stores across the country: 

  • Jumbo Biologische Brie
  • Jumbo Gorgonzola Dolce
  • Jumbo Lepelkaasje
  • Jumbo Kaasplateau Verrassend

The Dutch supermarket chain broadened its warnings after routine safety testing flagged potential contamination across additional batches, as reported by AD. This follows initial warnings issued the previous week for Gorgonzola Dolce (August 26) and Biologische Brie (August 27), before further testing triggered a wider pull on September 1, RTL reports.

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What to do if you bought recalled cheese at Jumbo

First things first: do not eat it. Consuming food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, causing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, nausea and diarrhoea. While infections remain mild for most individuals, the bacteria pose higher risks for pregnant people, elderly individuals and persons with weakened immune systems.

If you have already consumed any of the affected products, monitor your health closely over the coming weeks. Should you develop flu-like symptoms or digestive issues, contact your GP (huisarts) immediately and inform them of potential listeria exposure.

Jumbo advised customers who bought any of the recalled cheeses to return them to their nearest branch. A receipt or proof of purchase is not required to receive a full refund at the till.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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