Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch stores recall headphones containing harmful substances

Dutch stores recall headphones containing harmful substances

By Simone Jacobs

Several retailers in the Netherlands have withdrawn select headphone models after a report revealed that they contain excessive levels of the harmful substance bisphenol A (BPA). The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has urged people to be cautious.

BPA found in several models of headphones

A large study funded by the European Union tested 81 headphones and earbuds for the toxic substance BPA, often found in plastic and metal products. Models from popular brands such as Apple, JBL, Bose and Samsung were included in the study. All of them contained the substance, with some having higher concentrations than others.

BPA, known to affect fertility and immunity, was completely banned from being used in food packaging in 2025, reports AD. The ToxFree Life for All researchers noted that there is no “acute” danger in products like headphones, but that long-term exposure could pose “risks to public health”, especially during intensive use when sweating or for prolonged durations.

Dutch retailers such as Bol.com, Coolblue and MediaMarkt have removed headphone models from sale as a precautionary measure. Especially high concentrations of BPA were found in the gaming headsets HyperX Cloud III and Razer Kraken V3. According to RTL Nieuws, Hema has also temporarily stopped the sale of the popular Miffy headphones until an investigation is done.

A list of all the headphones affected can be found in the ToxFree Life for All study

Dutch experts urge residents not to worry

Consumentenbond has advised consumers to be cautious and limit prolonged skin contact with headphones. "For example, don't hold them around your neck when not in use. And don't put them in your mouth. Don't suck on the cable while wearing the headphones," the consumer organisation told NU.nl.

Dutch toxicologist Jan Tytgat doesn’t think people need to worry right now, as research still needs to be done to determine the risk of absorption through the skin. While BPA in food products or baby pacifiers is a complete no-go, it might be negligible for other products like headphones.

"I've never seen the substances of concern detected in the plasma or urine of people who wear headphones intensively. I don't think that has been properly measured yet," Tytgat told NOS. “That absorption will be very limited anyway; it’s much more important to focus on nutrition.”

Toxicologist at the Dutch health institute RIVM Hester Hendriks also wants to allay concerns. "The chance that these problems are caused by wearing headphones is quite small, but more research is needed to make truly definitive conclusions." Hendriks believes stores are recalling the headphones out of fear of being sued later. “There’s no reason to panic now.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Consumentenbond: No single Dutch supermarket can be cheapest overallConsumentenbond: No single Dutch supermarket can be cheapest overall
Sugary foods and drinks to cost more in the Netherlands with new sugar taxSugary foods and drinks to cost more in the Netherlands with new sugar tax
Dutch childcare industry warns against asbestos-contaminated play sandDutch childcare industry warns against asbestos-contaminated play sand
Over 130.000 Dutch travellers register claims in Booking.com lawsuitOver 130.000 Dutch travellers register claims in Booking.com lawsuit
Booking.com lawsuit could see Dutch travellers receive compensationBooking.com lawsuit could see Dutch travellers receive compensation
Dutch supermarket loyalty cards save you money, but raise privacy concernsDutch supermarket loyalty cards save you money, but raise privacy concerns
Multiple hepatitis A infections reported after AH recalls frozen blueberriesMultiple hepatitis A infections reported after AH recalls frozen blueberries
Dutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.