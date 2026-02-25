Dutch stores recall headphones containing harmful substances
Several retailers in the Netherlands have withdrawn select headphone models after a report revealed that they contain excessive levels of the harmful substance bisphenol A (BPA). The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has urged people to be cautious.
BPA found in several models of headphones
A large study funded by the European Union tested 81 headphones and earbuds for the toxic substance BPA, often found in plastic and metal products. Models from popular brands such as Apple, JBL, Bose and Samsung were included in the study. All of them contained the substance, with some having higher concentrations than others.
BPA, known to affect fertility and immunity, was completely banned from being used in food packaging in 2025, reports AD. The ToxFree Life for All researchers noted that there is no “acute” danger in products like headphones, but that long-term exposure could pose “risks to public health”, especially during intensive use when sweating or for prolonged durations.
Dutch retailers such as Bol.com, Coolblue and MediaMarkt have removed headphone models from sale as a precautionary measure. Especially high concentrations of BPA were found in the gaming headsets HyperX Cloud III and Razer Kraken V3. According to RTL Nieuws, Hema has also temporarily stopped the sale of the popular Miffy headphones until an investigation is done.
A list of all the headphones affected can be found in the ToxFree Life for All study.
Dutch experts urge residents not to worry
Consumentenbond has advised consumers to be cautious and limit prolonged skin contact with headphones. "For example, don't hold them around your neck when not in use. And don't put them in your mouth. Don't suck on the cable while wearing the headphones," the consumer organisation told NU.nl.
Dutch toxicologist Jan Tytgat doesn’t think people need to worry right now, as research still needs to be done to determine the risk of absorption through the skin. While BPA in food products or baby pacifiers is a complete no-go, it might be negligible for other products like headphones.
"I've never seen the substances of concern detected in the plasma or urine of people who wear headphones intensively. I don't think that has been properly measured yet," Tytgat told NOS. “That absorption will be very limited anyway; it’s much more important to focus on nutrition.”
Toxicologist at the Dutch health institute RIVM Hester Hendriks also wants to allay concerns. "The chance that these problems are caused by wearing headphones is quite small, but more research is needed to make truly definitive conclusions." Hendriks believes stores are recalling the headphones out of fear of being sued later. “There’s no reason to panic now.”