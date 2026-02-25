Dutch stores recall headphones containing harmful substances

Several retailers in the Netherlands have withdrawn select headphone models after a report revealed that they contain excessive levels of the harmful substance bisphenol A (BPA). The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has urged people to be cautious.

BPA found in several models of headphones

A large study funded by the European Union tested 81 headphones and earbuds for the toxic substance BPA, often found in plastic and metal products. Models from popular brands such as Apple, JBL, Bose and Samsung were included in the study. All of them contained the substance, with some having higher concentrations than others.

BPA, known to affect fertility and immunity, was completely banned from being used in food packaging in 2025, reports AD. The ToxFree Life for All researchers noted that there is no “acute” danger in products like headphones, but that long-term exposure could pose “risks to public health”, especially during intensive use when sweating or for prolonged durations.

Dutch retailers such as Bol.com, Coolblue and MediaMarkt have removed headphone models from sale as a precautionary measure. Especially high concentrations of BPA were found in the gaming headsets HyperX Cloud III and Razer Kraken V3. According to RTL Nieuws, Hema has also temporarily stopped the sale of the popular Miffy headphones until an investigation is done.