More than 700.000 households in the Netherlands connected to district heating face significantly higher energy bills in 2027 after wholesale gas prices more than tripled this year. The national regulator, the Consumer and Market Authority (ACM), is set to calculate a higher price cap this autumn, leaving locked-in residents with little room to dodge the increase.

Gas market spikes drive up district heating capped rates

Wholesale gas prices in Europe have surged this year, climbing from around 25 euros per megawatt-hour in early 2026 to between 80 and 83 euros in September. Because district heating (stadsverwarming) rates remain legally pegged to natural gas, this jump directly threatens utility bills for residents across the country.

To establish the maximum rate heat suppliers may charge in 2027, the ACM will take three price measurements of one-year gas contracts offered by 10 energy providers. As reported by NU, these key sampling dates fall on September 23, October 23 and November 23.

This multi-date mechanism was introduced in 2025 to cushion consumers against temporary market spikes. "This is an improvement compared to a single measurement moment," energy economist Machiel Mulder from the University of Groningen said. "But if gas prices remain high throughout all three months, that dampening effect largely disappears."