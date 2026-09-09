Rising energy costs could leave some Dutch homes 3.000 euros poorer
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Surging gas prices and geopolitical friction pushed inflation in the Netherlands to 3,3 percent in August, while impending environmental policies mean non-green households face thousands in extra annual costs. If you needed a final nudge to ditch fossil fuels, your wallet might soon make the decision for you.
Rising gas prices drive up living costs in Netherlands
Daily life in the Netherlands became 3,3 percent more expensive in August compared to the previous year, according to data from the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS). The uptick from 3,2 percent in July was largely fuelled by climbing domestic gas bills alongside higher expenses for foreign summer holidays.
Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and seasonal maintenance on Norwegian gas facilities have placed heavy pressure on European energy markets, market analysts at Brainchild Commodity Intelligence told BP Nieuws. Wholesale TTF gas prices crossed 75 euros per megawatt hour this week, sending ripples directly to retail pumps, where petrol prices reached 2,72 euros per litre as fuel costs across the country continue to push towards new records.
Energy suppliers are already warning that relief is unlikely in the near future. Speaking to radio station BNR, Essent commercial director Boudewijn den Herder expressed concern that upcoming government mandates to blend green gas into the grid will push annual consumer bills up by another 150 euros. Commenting on the proposal, he stated, "The way the cabinet wants to introduce this is not the right one."
New policies penalise non-green homes in the Netherlands
A stacking of Dutch and European policy changes will soon make non-sustainable living significantly more expensive, according to research by agency CE Delft commissioned by the Dutch Association for Sustainable Energy (NVDE). The study identifies four primary policy shifts that will widen the financial gap between green and fossil-fuel-reliant homes:
- EU emissions trading (ETS2) expansion in 2028: Extending European carbon pricing to residential buildings is expected to add tens of euros to monthly household energy bills.
- Green gas blending mandate in 2027: Requiring energy suppliers to incorporate green gas into the national grid from January 1, 2027, will add up to 150 euros to annual gas bills.
- Increased natural gas taxes: Higher tax rates on gas consumption will directly penalise reliance on traditional gas-fired central heating boilers (cv-ketels).
- Escalating grid fees: Network operators are increasing connection and distribution costs to fund national electricity and gas infrastructure updates.
For a medium-sized house in the Netherlands, a full sustainability upgrade saves 1.600 euros annually, driven largely by a heat pump (900 euros), while driving an electric car saves around 1.300 euros if charged during low-cost hours. Combined, non-green households face paying nearly 3.000 euros more each year. "If you do not have plans to lower your energy costs by greening now, it is really going to cost you serious money later," NVDE chairman Olof van der Gaag told RTL Nieuws.
While upfront investment costs remain a barrier, interest-free loans are currently available for households with an annual income below 60.000 euros, alongside government subsidies. The NVDE is urging ministers to extend these financial support schemes beyond 2030, as CE Delft research highlights that dynamic energy contracts and small home batteries can also help residents manage their utility costs and mitigate long-term price spikes.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media