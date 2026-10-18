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NS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 days

NS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 days

NS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 days

Image credit: Drew McArthur / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Travellers planning to take the train between Utrecht and Arnhem should prepare for almost two weeks of disruption. From Tuesday, October 20 to Saturday, October 31, trains will not run on parts of the route due to planned railway works near Wolfheze and Maarsbergen.

According to Dutch rail operator NS, the disruption will take place in two phases, with replacement buses operating on affected routes. Passengers using public transport in the Netherlands are advised to check their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Which Dutch train routes will be affected?

The railway works will take place in two phases, affecting different sections of the route:

Infrastructure manager ProRail has confirmed that no trains will travel through Wolfheze from 1.00am on October 20 until 7.00am on November 1.

NS advises passengers to take alternative train routes

NS will operate replacement buses, but warns that these services are likely to be crowded. Where possible, passengers are encouraged to travel by train via alternative routes.

According to NOS, passengers travelling to Utrecht are advised to travel via 's-Hertogenbosch, while those heading towards Amsterdam or further afield can travel via Deventer.

Replacement buses at Arnhem Centraal will depart from either the Sonsbeekzijde or the bus terminal, depending on the date. Travellers should check the NS journey planner shortly before departure for the latest routes and departure points.

Why are trains being cancelled near Wolfheze?

ProRail is replacing a railway level crossing in Wolfheze with a new underpass to improve safety and traffic flow. The work involves removing part of the railway and moving the new underpass structure into position.

The operation, scheduled for the night of October 24, will involve the largest railway crane in the Netherlands. Improvements are also being made to the station square to make it more accessible to people with reduced mobility. Further railway works will take place in Maarsbergen, where a new underpass for pedestrians and cyclists is being installed.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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