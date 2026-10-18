NS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 days

Travellers planning to take the train between Utrecht and Arnhem should prepare for almost two weeks of disruption. From Tuesday, October 20 to Saturday, October 31, trains will not run on parts of the route due to planned railway works near Wolfheze and Maarsbergen.

According to Dutch rail operator NS, the disruption will take place in two phases, with replacement buses operating on affected routes. Passengers using public transport in the Netherlands are advised to check their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Which Dutch train routes will be affected?

The railway works will take place in two phases, affecting different sections of the route:

October 20 to 23: No trains will run between Driebergen-Zeist and Arnhem Centraal, or between Driebergen-Zeist and Rhenen.

October 24 to 31: Train services between Arnhem Centraal and Ede-Wageningen will be suspended.

Infrastructure manager ProRail has confirmed that no trains will travel through Wolfheze from 1.00am on October 20 until 7.00am on November 1.