Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch traffic jams hit 1.100km as Amsterdam plans parking fee hikes

Dutch traffic jams hit 1.100km as Amsterdam plans parking fee hikes

Is Owning a Car in Amsterdam Becoming More Trouble Than It’s Worth

Image credit: PixelBiss / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Owning a car in Amsterdam could soon become a little harder to justify. The Netherlands has recorded its busiest evening rush hour of 2026 so far, while the capital is proposing higher parking permit fees for residents in much of the city.

Netherlands records busiest evening rush hour of 2026

Traffic queues across the Netherlands reached a combined length of 1.109 kilometres at around 5.30pm on October 27, according to ANWB figures cited by NOS. This surpassed the previous peak of 1.046 kilometres on May 13, when traffic built up ahead of Ascension Day.

An ANWB spokesperson attributed the congestion mainly to rain and earlier darkness, which prompted motorists to drive more slowly and cautiously. The usual queues grew longer, with no major accidents reported as the main cause.

Some of the longest delays affected the A2 from Eindhoven towards Utrecht, the A4 from Amsterdam towards Rotterdam and the A1 between Amsterdam and Apeldoorn.

Amsterdam proposes higher parking permit fees for 2027

Amsterdam residents could also face higher costs once they park. The municipality has proposed increasing first resident parking permit fees by 10 to 15 euros per month in several parts of the city from January 1, 2027. The city council will decide on the proposal in December.

Under the municipality’s plans, monthly fees would rise by 15 euros in Centrum-West, Nieuwmarkt/Lastage and Weesperbuurt/Plantage. Most permit areas in West, Oost and Zuid, plus the Oostelijke Eilanden, would see a 12,50-euro increase. Areas including Slotervaart, Kolenkitbuurt, Prinses Irenebuurt and Buitenveldert would face a 10-euro increase.

Permits are valid for 6 months. Residents who already have a parking permit would start paying the higher rates when their permits renew on March 1, April 1 or May 1, 2027, depending on their permit area. Noord, Zuidoost and parts of Nieuw-West would only receive the usual annual adjustment for rising prices.

Amsterdam wants more space for walking, cycling and public transport

The municipality says the proposed increases reflect growing pressure on Amsterdam’s streets. It wants to make more room for greenery, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, while also facing rising costs and less money to spend.

The largest increases would apply in the busiest areas, where street space is scarce. According to the municipality, these areas also offer more alternatives to owning a car, including public transport and shared cars.

 

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

Related Stories

NS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 daysNS rail works to disrupt Utrecht-Arnhem trains for 12 days
NS investigates possibility of running Dutch trains to and from GermanyNS investigates possibility of running Dutch trains to and from Germany
New affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and ParisNew affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and Paris
Rotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plansRotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plans
New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from OctoberNew ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October
Railway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgradedRailway line between Amsterdam and Alkmaar to be upgraded
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Arriva to launch new night train between Schiphol and ZwolleArriva to launch new night train between Schiphol and Zwolle
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.