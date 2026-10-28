Dutch traffic jams hit 1.100km as Amsterdam plans parking fee hikes

Owning a car in Amsterdam could soon become a little harder to justify. The Netherlands has recorded its busiest evening rush hour of 2026 so far, while the capital is proposing higher parking permit fees for residents in much of the city.

Netherlands records busiest evening rush hour of 2026

Traffic queues across the Netherlands reached a combined length of 1.109 kilometres at around 5.30pm on October 27, according to ANWB figures cited by NOS. This surpassed the previous peak of 1.046 kilometres on May 13, when traffic built up ahead of Ascension Day.

An ANWB spokesperson attributed the congestion mainly to rain and earlier darkness, which prompted motorists to drive more slowly and cautiously. The usual queues grew longer, with no major accidents reported as the main cause.

Some of the longest delays affected the A2 from Eindhoven towards Utrecht, the A4 from Amsterdam towards Rotterdam and the A1 between Amsterdam and Apeldoorn.

