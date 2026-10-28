Dutch traffic jams hit 1.100km as Amsterdam plans parking fee hikes
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Owning a car in Amsterdam could soon become a little harder to justify. The Netherlands has recorded its busiest evening rush hour of 2026 so far, while the capital is proposing higher parking permit fees for residents in much of the city.
Netherlands records busiest evening rush hour of 2026
Traffic queues across the Netherlands reached a combined length of 1.109 kilometres at around 5.30pm on October 27, according to ANWB figures cited by NOS. This surpassed the previous peak of 1.046 kilometres on May 13, when traffic built up ahead of Ascension Day.
An ANWB spokesperson attributed the congestion mainly to rain and earlier darkness, which prompted motorists to drive more slowly and cautiously. The usual queues grew longer, with no major accidents reported as the main cause.
Some of the longest delays affected the A2 from Eindhoven towards Utrecht, the A4 from Amsterdam towards Rotterdam and the A1 between Amsterdam and Apeldoorn.
Amsterdam proposes higher parking permit fees for 2027
Amsterdam residents could also face higher costs once they park. The municipality has proposed increasing first resident parking permit fees by 10 to 15 euros per month in several parts of the city from January 1, 2027. The city council will decide on the proposal in December.
Under the municipality’s plans, monthly fees would rise by 15 euros in Centrum-West, Nieuwmarkt/Lastage and Weesperbuurt/Plantage. Most permit areas in West, Oost and Zuid, plus the Oostelijke Eilanden, would see a 12,50-euro increase. Areas including Slotervaart, Kolenkitbuurt, Prinses Irenebuurt and Buitenveldert would face a 10-euro increase.
Permits are valid for 6 months. Residents who already have a parking permit would start paying the higher rates when their permits renew on March 1, April 1 or May 1, 2027, depending on their permit area. Noord, Zuidoost and parts of Nieuw-West would only receive the usual annual adjustment for rising prices.
Amsterdam wants more space for walking, cycling and public transport
The municipality says the proposed increases reflect growing pressure on Amsterdam’s streets. It wants to make more room for greenery, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, while also facing rising costs and less money to spend.
The largest increases would apply in the busiest areas, where street space is scarce. According to the municipality, these areas also offer more alternatives to owning a car, including public transport and shared cars.
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Editor at IamExpat Media