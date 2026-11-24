New NS timetable brings more trains from December 13: What to expect
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Train passengers across the Netherlands can expect new connections and more frequent services when the NS timetable changes on December 13, 2026. The updates include the return of direct trains between Groningen and Rotterdam, more rush-hour services and new train line numbers. The changes aim to improve rail connections, particularly in the north and east of the Netherlands, while accommodating growing passenger numbers.
Direct trains return between Groningen and Rotterdam
From December 21, direct trains will connect Groningen and Rotterdam via Assen, Zwolle, Lelystad, Almere, Amsterdam Zuid and Schiphol Airport. According to NS, passengers travelling on the high-speed section between Schiphol and Rotterdam will have to pay an additional fee, known as the Intercity direct supplement, on top of their regular train fare. Travelling via Utrecht avoids the extra cost and is slightly faster, but requires a change.
During weekday rush hours, direct trains will also connect Enschede, Hengelo, Almelo and Amsterdam, with three trains per hours between Enschede and Amersfoort. More direct weekend services will connect Almelo, Deventer and Amsterdam.
More trains during rush hour and at weekends
The 10-minute Intercity service between Amsterdam, Utrecht, 's-Hertogenbosch and Eindhoven will extend to Fridays. Utrecht Leidsche Rijn will also see six instead of four daytime Sprinters per hour.
During rush hours from Monday to Thursday, Sprinters between Utrecht and Houten Castellum will increase from four to six per hour, while Utrecht-Veenendaal Centrum services will double to four.
The 15-minute Intercity service between Utrecht and The Hague will operate more frequently during evenings and weekend mornings. On Sundays, Sprinters between Dordrecht, Rotterdam and The Hague will double to four per hour.
NS introduces train line numbers and regional changes
From December 13, NS will introduce fixed line numbers, such as IC6 and S75, for Intercity and Sprinter trains. These will appear on station screens and in the NS app.
At weekends, Intercity trains will stop at Voorhout and Hillegom, offering direct connections to Amsterdam and The Hague. However, the weekend Sprinter service between Leiden and Haarlem will be discontinued.
Regional bus services are also changing. According to 9292, Arriva will adjust routes and departure times in eastern North Brabant, while EBS will take over services in Zeeland, where some routes will change or be discontinued. Passengers should check their journeys before travelling.
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