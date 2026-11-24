Train passengers across the Netherlands can expect new connections and more frequent services when the NS timetable changes on December 13, 2026. The updates include the return of direct trains between Groningen and Rotterdam, more rush-hour services and new train line numbers. The changes aim to improve rail connections, particularly in the north and east of the Netherlands, while accommodating growing passenger numbers.

Direct trains return between Groningen and Rotterdam

From December 21, direct trains will connect Groningen and Rotterdam via Assen, Zwolle, Lelystad, Almere, Amsterdam Zuid and Schiphol Airport. According to NS, passengers travelling on the high-speed section between Schiphol and Rotterdam will have to pay an additional fee, known as the Intercity direct supplement, on top of their regular train fare. Travelling via Utrecht avoids the extra cost and is slightly faster, but requires a change.

During weekday rush hours, direct trains will also connect Enschede, Hengelo, Almelo and Amsterdam, with three trains per hours between Enschede and Amersfoort. More direct weekend services will connect Almelo, Deventer and Amsterdam.

More trains during rush hour and at weekends

The 10-minute Intercity service between Amsterdam, Utrecht, 's-Hertogenbosch and Eindhoven will extend to Fridays. Utrecht Leidsche Rijn will also see six instead of four daytime Sprinters per hour.