Abn Amro Walkout Highlights Growing Dutch Return to Office Trend

Many ABN AMRO employees are set to stop work for four hours on Thursday, November 5, following a dispute over pay and mandatory office attendance. The action comes as several major employers in the Netherlands seek to tighten their hybrid working policies. ABN AMRO staff protest over pay and mandatory office days Hundreds of ABN AMRO employees are expected to take part in a four-hour work stoppage at the bank's Diemen office on Thursday, November 5. According to news agency ANP, the industrial action is scheduled to take place between 11am and 3pm. Hybrid working is a key point of disagreement between ABN AMRO and its employees. The bank wants staff to spend an average of 50 percent of their working time in the office, while trade union FNV is pushing for a maximum of one compulsory office day per week, allowing employees greater flexibility over where they work. The disagreement is part of stalled negotiations over a new collective labour agreement (cao), covering approximately 18.000 employees. Workers are also protesting over pay and workload, with unions demanding higher salaries and better working conditions.

FNV has warned that further industrial action could follow if the dispute remains unresolved. Although negotiations are expected to resume on November 19, the disagreement reflects growing tensions over hybrid working as more employers in the Netherlands push for stricter office attendance requirements. More Dutch employers push for compulsory office attendance ABN AMRO is not the only major company reconsidering its hybrid working arrangements. Telecommunications company VodafoneZiggo wants employees to spend three days a week in the office instead of two, starting January 1, 2027. According to BNR, the proposal is awaiting approval from the company's works council, and employees who cannot or do not want to comply would be offered a voluntary departure scheme. VodafoneZiggo argues that employees who come into the office often end up attending online meetings because their colleagues are working from home. The company believes having more staff present at the same time could improve collaboration and knowledge sharing.