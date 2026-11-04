Sr Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on November 4, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on November 4, 2026
About this role
Our client, an international company operating in the sports and retail industry, is looking for an experienced Lead Assortment Planner to join its Sales Planning team.
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing seasonal assortment plans, ensuring that product demand, sales forecasts and inventory strategies support both commercial and financial objectives. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including Merchandising, Finance, Sports & Business Planning, and Supply Chain, to translate business strategies into actionable assortment and inventory plans.
Your responsibilities will include:
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing seasonal assortment plans, ensuring that product demand, sales forecasts and inventory strategies support both commercial and financial objectives. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including Merchandising, Finance, Sports & Business Planning, and Supply Chain, to translate business strategies into actionable assortment and inventory plans.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Develop and influence seasonal assortment plans based on sales forecasts, product receipts and inventory targets across different product categories, sports and marketplace segments.
- Define product and assortment strategies that support commercial objectives, financial targets and overall business performance.
- Own product-driven Open-to-Buy (OTB) forecasts and contribute to inventory and purchasing decisions, from initial planning through in-season optimisation.
- Analyse sales performance, forecasts and inventory levels on a weekly and monthly basis to identify risks, opportunities and gaps against business plans.
- Develop and implement action plans to address performance gaps and optimise product availability, inventory levels and sales opportunities.
- Monitor key product categories and franchises, supporting cross-marketplace decision-making to improve product performance and respond to consumer demand.
- Manage end-to-end inventory health across assigned categories and marketplace segments, while considering the impact on overall business performance.
- Collaborate with Merchandising and other stakeholders to optimise product assortments and ensure alignment with marketplace strategies.
- Present and communicate assortment plans, business insights and recommendations to cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders.
- Use statistical forecasting, data analysis and market insights to improve demand planning accuracy and support fact-based business decisions.
- Independently manage multiple projects and workstreams, prioritising deliverables and ensuring timely execution.
Requirements
- At least 5 years of direct experience in in Assortment Planning, Retail Planning, Demand Planning.
- Strong understanding of financial planning, product planning, inventory management and retail business operations.
- Experience developing seasonal assortment plans, sales forecasts and inventory strategies.
- Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret complex data, identify business opportunities and assess performance against financial targets.
- Experience using statistical forecasting methods and data-driven tools to support planning and decision-making.
- Ability to translate data and business insights into clear recommendations and compelling presentations.
- Strong stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently in a fast-paced, international environment.
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.
- A Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Supply Chain Management or a related field is preferred. Equivalent professional experience or a higher-level qualification may also be considered.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€4750-€4750 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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