Sr Assortment Planner | Temporary

Develop and influence seasonal assortment plans based on sales forecasts, product receipts and inventory targets across different product categories, sports and marketplace segments.

Define product and assortment strategies that support commercial objectives, financial targets and overall business performance.

Own product-driven Open-to-Buy (OTB) forecasts and contribute to inventory and purchasing decisions, from initial planning through in-season optimisation.

Analyse sales performance, forecasts and inventory levels on a weekly and monthly basis to identify risks, opportunities and gaps against business plans.

Develop and implement action plans to address performance gaps and optimise product availability, inventory levels and sales opportunities.

Monitor key product categories and franchises, supporting cross-marketplace decision-making to improve product performance and respond to consumer demand.

Manage end-to-end inventory health across assigned categories and marketplace segments, while considering the impact on overall business performance.

Collaborate with Merchandising and other stakeholders to optimise product assortments and ensure alignment with marketplace strategies.

Present and communicate assortment plans, business insights and recommendations to cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders.

Use statistical forecasting, data analysis and market insights to improve demand planning accuracy and support fact-based business decisions.

Independently manage multiple projects and workstreams, prioritising deliverables and ensuring timely execution.

Our client, an international company operating in the sports and retail industry, is looking for an experienced Lead Assortment Planner to join its Sales Planning team.In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing seasonal assortment plans, ensuring that product demand, sales forecasts and inventory strategies support both commercial and financial objectives. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including Merchandising, Finance, Sports & Business Planning, and Supply Chain, to translate business strategies into actionable assortment and inventory plans.