Inburgeringscursus.nl: Free exams built on the real inburgering test

Anyone preparing for the Dutch integration exam (inburgeringsexamen) soon discovers that it is not just a single test. The qualification consists of separate exams for reading, listening, writing, speaking and knowledge of Dutch society (Kennis van de Nederlandse Maatschappij - KNM). Each component follows its own rigid structure, yet many expats take general language classes and only encounter the official format on exam day. The free practice exams from Inburgeringscursus.nl let candidates practise the exact exam formats well in advance, tackling each component one step at a time. The story behind Inburgeringscursus.nl Timo Yasamin is Dutch, so he never had to take the inburgeringsexamen himself. His Iranian family members did, however. Evening after evening, he sat with them at the kitchen table to help them prepare. "The exam turned out to be something you can actively train for," Yasamin explains. "It features the same components and the same types of questions every single time. However, the commercial course my family paid for only taught general Dutch. The official exam evaluates specific tasks in a fixed format, and the lessons barely covered them."

At the kitchen table, they practised only the exact tasks required by the test. The focused strategy worked. Convinced that no one should need a Dutch relative or friend by their side to prepare effectively, Yasamin launched Inburgeringscursus.nl. First the real exam, then the questions Before writing a single practice question, the team analysed more than 800 questions from official exam material. They looked at which subjects appear repeatedly, how the questions are phrased and how the incorrect answer options are structured. This research uncovered patterns most learners never hear about. One example comes from the two KNM practice exams provided by the Education Executive Agency (DUO). While each exam features 40 questions spread across eight themes, the themes are not weighted equally. Work and income accounts for eight or nine questions, and Dutch institutions account for seven. Together, these two topics make up approximately 40 percent of the exam. In contrast, manners and education receive only three questions each. Because both practice exams show the exact same split, candidates with limited study time know exactly where to focus first.

All findings are available on the official website, with the exact number of questions supporting every figure. The team even published the theoretical patterns that fell apart when tested a second time. Free practice exams in the real format The platform provides a complete practice exam for every section of the test at A2, B1 and B2 levels, alongside a dedicated test for KNM. All practice exams are entirely free to take and do not require users to create an account. Each mock test mirrors the structure of the official examination. In the A2 speaking exam, for example, candidates watch short videos and answer out loud, exactly as they must do on exam day. Scoring adheres to the official marking criteria: answers that fail to address the prompt receive zero points, whereas a non-native accent does not incur any deductions. Candidates receive an immediate score upon finishing each section, clearly highlighting where they excel and which skills require additional study. "Not knowing what to do next costs you more than a hard exam does," Yasamin says. "A practice exam tells you where to start."