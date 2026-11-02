Allocator | Temporary

Managing product allocation and replenishment based on sales, inventory and store performance data.

Reviewing and adjusting demand plans, including product assortments, stock levels, product flow and allocations.

Working closely with Merchandising and Assortment Planning teams to support assortment and allocation decisions.

Monitoring in-season performance, identifying potential risks and opportunities, and taking appropriate action.

Analysing inventory and delivery performance, tracking KPIs and identifying areas for improvement.

Preparing and presenting allocation strategies during seasonal planning meetings and cross-functional discussions.

Communicating allocation decisions and recommendations through reports, data analysis and regular business updates.

Working with planning tools and systems to improve operational efficiency and decision-making.

Continuously identifying opportunities to improve processes, tools and ways of working.

We are looking for an experiencedto join the team of an international company operating in the sports and retail industry. In this role, you will be responsible for allocation and replenishment decisions, ensuring that the right products are available in the right stores, at the right time and in the right quantities.You will work closely with different teams, including Merchandising, Assortment Planning, Supply Chain and Store Operations, to translate seasonal strategies and business data into effective allocation plans. Your work will directly contribute to sales performance, inventory management and the overall customer experience.Your responsibilities will include: