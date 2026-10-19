Labour Exploitation Reports in Netherlands Rise 13% in 2025

Reports of suspected labour exploitation in the Netherlands increased by 13 percent in 2025, particularly in hospitality and agriculture. However, only nine suspects appeared in court last year, according to a new report.

The National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking recorded 401 suspected victims of labour exploitation in 2025, compared to 356 in 2024. The findings raise concerns about the protection of vulnerable workers, including internationals working in the Netherlands.

More reports of labour exploitation in hospitality and agriculture

The number of reported victims more than doubled in hospitality and nearly tripled in agriculture and horticulture.

National Rapporteur Conny Rijken told NOS that exploitation can be difficult to detect because employees often work out of sight, such as in restaurant kitchens or on farms.