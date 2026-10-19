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Labour exploitation reports in the Netherlands rise 13% in 2025

Labour exploitation reports in the Netherlands rise 13% in 2025

Labour Exploitation Reports in Netherlands Rise 13% in 2025

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Reports of suspected labour exploitation in the Netherlands increased by 13 percent in 2025, particularly in hospitality and agriculture. However, only nine suspects appeared in court last year, according to a new report.

The National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking recorded 401 suspected victims of labour exploitation in 2025, compared to 356 in 2024. The findings raise concerns about the protection of vulnerable workers, including internationals working in the Netherlands.

More reports of labour exploitation in hospitality and agriculture

The number of reported victims more than doubled in hospitality and nearly tripled in agriculture and horticulture.

National Rapporteur Conny Rijken told NOS that exploitation can be difficult to detect because employees often work out of sight, such as in restaurant kitchens or on farms.

Labour exploitation is a form of human trafficking in which people are forced or pressured to work under unfair conditions, often for little or no pay.

Few labour exploitation cases reach Dutch courts

In 2025, the Netherlands Labour Authority received 308 reports of possible human trafficking and launched 57 criminal investigations. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) received 10 cases, and nine suspects appeared in court that year.

According to statements provided to NOS by the OM, these investigations often demand considerable time, and insufficient evidence frequently hinders prosecution efforts.

Rijken warned that other punishments, such as fines for breaking labour laws, do not always give victims the protection and support they need.

How to report labour exploitation in the Netherlands

Workers who believe they are being exploited can report unfair or unsafe working conditions to the Netherlands Labour Authority. People who suspect human trafficking can also contact CoMensha for information and support.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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