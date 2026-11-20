Role Purpose

The Physics & Mathematics Teacher is responsible for delivering Physics & Mathematics modules that support the academic and analytical development for progression to the University Partner’s degree

programmes. The role enables students to develop subject knowledge, quantitative reasoning, and problem-solving skills aligned with their intended degree pathways. The role contributes to

assessment, student support, and academic quality processes.

Modules taught are part of the International Foundation Year (IFY) programme and are delivered to international students who enrol at The Hague Pathway College and aim to progress to degree programmes taught at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.

The position reports to the Academic Manager.

Context

Navitas Europe delivers pathway programmes in partnership with The Hague University of Applied Sciences. The IFY programme prepares international students for progression into degree programmes in Business, IT, Engineering, and Social Sciences.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Teaching and Learning

Teach approximately 22 contact hours per week, with a maximum of 24 hours.

Creates, validates and delivers approved teaching materials in line with programme and

partner requirements.

partner requirements. Adapts teaching approaches and materials to meet the needs of diverse international

learners.

learners. Contributes to the development and enhancement of teaching materials including alignment between modules to enhance future study success.

Supports the organisation of modules, including timetable and Moodle.

Aligns teaching with subject and skills modules to support student progression.

Assessment and Feedback

Designs, delivers and marks formative and summative assessments in respective Modules in line with academic standards, processes and agreed timelines.

Provides timely, accurate, and constructive feedback to support student understanding and progression.

Participates in standardisation and moderation processes to ensure consistency and quality in marking and grading.

Guidance and support

Monitors student attendance, participation, and academic progress.

Provides academic support and academic skills support through tutorials, including one-to-one sessions – this can include academic and personal tutoring with a personal tutoring group.

Supports students in developing independent learning strategies required for higher

education

education Identifies and supports students facing academic or welfare-related challenges, referring to Student Services where appropriate.

Supports and supervises student engagement and welfare activities as required. These may

include activities such as ice skating, bowling, or other on- or off-campus activities. Such activities may occasionally happen outside regular work hours.

include activities such as ice skating, bowling, or other on- or off-campus activities. Such activities may occasionally happen outside regular work hours. Actively participates in College’s Induction Week, including in student enrolment sessions and subject introductions and other related activities in such Induction Weeks.

Academic Administration

Maintains accurate records of attendance, assessment, and student performance.

Contributes to student reporting processes.

Uses virtual learning environments (e.g. Moodle) to support teaching and learning.

Collaboration and Professional Practice