Office Administrator | 32 to 40 hours/week | Dutch & English

Are you the kind of person who keeps an office running smoothly and makes sure every detail is taken care of?

We are recruiting an Office Support Administrator on behalf of our client, an international technology company that develops security and merchandising solutions for retailers and brands.

From its office in Hoofddorp, our client supports its operations across the EMEA region. The local team is collaborative and works closely together in a recently renovated office.

The Role

As Office Support Administrator, you make sure the Hoofddorp office and the EMEA operations run smoothly day to day. The role combines office management, team support and light finance administration, and you will be the go-to person for the practical matters that keep your colleagues productive. The pace is high, and priorities can shift, so the position suits someone who takes ownership, works independently and spots potential issues before they turn into problems.

Qualifications & Skills

Previous experience in office administration, executive assistance, operations support or a comparable role

Professional fluency in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Availability to work 32 or 40 hours per week, on site 4 to 5 days a week

A sharp eye for detail and a strong focus on accuracy

A sense of urgency and a track record of delivering work on deadline

A proactive mindset: you anticipate needs and act without waiting to be asked

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage several priorities in a dynamic environment

Comfortable working autonomously while being a supportive, collaborative colleague

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a positive, hands-on attitude

Strong Microsoft Office skills, in particular Outlook, Excel and Word

Experience with invoicing, expenses or basic finance administration is a plus

Key Responsibilities

Office & Administration

Keep daily office operations organised and efficient

Act as the first point of contact for contractors and service providers

Handle deliveries, couriers, post, office supplies, equipment and building services

Book meeting rooms and coordinate internal meetings and office events

Keep files and documentation accurate and well organised

Provide general administrative support to the local Operations team

Operations & Team Support

Support the planning and logistics of customer, sales and team meetings

Arrange travel and itineraries for colleagues across the EMEA team

Organise team activities, lunches, events, recognition programmes and other employee initiatives

Help with basic IT setup, such as laptops, cables, desks and other office hardware

Contribute to operational reporting and the preparation of KPI overviews

Pick up ad-hoc projects and tasks as priorities change

Finance Administration

Process invoices accurately and on time

Support expense tracking, documentation and month-end activities

What’s On Offer

A varied, hands-on role at the centre of an international EMEA operation

Salary of 43.000 EUR gross annually, including 8% holiday allowance based on 40 h/w + 5% bonus

A choice of 32 or 40 hours per week

A collaborative team in a newly renovated office in Hoofddorp

Free parking at the office

Interested? We’d welcome your application.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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