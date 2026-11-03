Office Administrator | 32 to 40 hours/week | Dutch & English

Office Administrator | 32 to 40 hours/week | Dutch & English

Posted on November 3, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Hoofddorp
Posted on November 3, 2026

About this role

Are you the kind of person who keeps an office running smoothly and makes sure every detail is taken care of?

We are recruiting an Office Support Administrator on behalf of our client, an international technology company that develops security and merchandising solutions for retailers and brands. 

From its office in Hoofddorp, our client supports its operations across the EMEA region. The local team is collaborative and works closely together in a recently renovated office.

The Role

As Office Support Administrator, you make sure the Hoofddorp office and the EMEA operations run smoothly day to day. The role combines office management, team support and light finance administration, and you will be the go-to person for the practical matters that keep your colleagues productive. The pace is high, and priorities can shift, so the position suits someone who takes ownership, works independently and spots potential issues before they turn into problems.

Qualifications & Skills

  • Previous experience in office administration, executive assistance, operations support or a comparable role
  • Professional fluency in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
  • Availability to work 32 or 40 hours per week, on site 4 to 5 days a week
  • A sharp eye for detail and a strong focus on accuracy
  • A sense of urgency and a track record of delivering work on deadline
  • A proactive mindset: you anticipate needs and act without waiting to be asked
  • Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage several priorities in a dynamic environment
  • Comfortable working autonomously while being a supportive, collaborative colleague
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a positive, hands-on attitude
  • Strong Microsoft Office skills, in particular Outlook, Excel and Word
  • Experience with invoicing, expenses or basic finance administration is a plus

Key Responsibilities

Office & Administration

  • Keep daily office operations organised and efficient
  • Act as the first point of contact for contractors and service providers
  • Handle deliveries, couriers, post, office supplies, equipment and building services
  • Book meeting rooms and coordinate internal meetings and office events
  • Keep files and documentation accurate and well organised
  • Provide general administrative support to the local Operations team

Operations & Team Support

  • Support the planning and logistics of customer, sales and team meetings
  • Arrange travel and itineraries for colleagues across the EMEA team
  • Organise team activities, lunches, events, recognition programmes and other employee initiatives
  • Help with basic IT setup, such as laptops, cables, desks and other office hardware
  • Contribute to operational reporting and the preparation of KPI overviews
  • Pick up ad-hoc projects and tasks as priorities change

Finance Administration

  • Process invoices accurately and on time
  • Support expense tracking, documentation and month-end activities

What’s On Offer

  • A varied, hands-on role at the centre of an international EMEA operation
  • Salary of 43.000 EUR gross annually, including 8% holiday allowance based on 40 h/w + 5% bonus
  • A choice of 32 or 40 hours per week
  • A collaborative team in a newly renovated office in Hoofddorp
  • Free parking at the office

Interested? We’d welcome your application.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Office Administrator | 32 to 40 hours/week | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€0.00 - €3,300 Per Month
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