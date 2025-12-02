Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
What you will do:
- Sales Acquisition: Find new sales opportunities, prospecting by cold calling and making appointments for the area sales manager. Setting targets with management.
- Client Relationship Development: Build relationships with new and existing clients to drive business opportunities. Advising and providing quotes based on customer needs, and reaching out to maintain relationships by communicating new products and events.
- Reporting and Administration: Be responsible for all completing administrative tasks related to sales. Forwarding incoming calls.
Requirements
Who you are:
- Experience in cold acquisition (B2C or B2B)
- Excellent communication skills in Dutch and English
- Organized and good time management skills. Good at keeping a comprehensive overview.
- Able to receive feedback and implement changes accordingly.
- Commercially minded, charismatic, great problem solver, and used to working in a fast paced environment.
Salary
€2900-€3600 per month
The company
Our client is a fast growing company in the telecoms industry. They are looking for an Inside Sales Representative to join the sales team in their Amsterdam Head Office to help support the rapidly growing Benelux market.
