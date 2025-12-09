Customer and Claims Support | Dutch

Posted on December 9, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on December 9, 2025

About this role

You'll be the primary contact and service provider for clients and their customers. Ensuring quality operational services are delivered to all business partners and associates.

Customer Service
  • To answer customer service queries and record insurance information from customers, insurance brokers and insurance companies
  • To manage incoming call volumes/enquiries within agreed time scales as set out within the ‘Best Practice’ document
  • To ensure that all information provided is verified and recorded accurately within the system
  • To maintain an effective working relationship with Lessors, Customer’s Insurance Brokers/Companies and Suppliers providing the highest standards in customer service at all times
  • To deal with all correspondence within agreed time scales ensuring that our client’s insurance criteria is met
  • To support our client/customers by adopting a professional manner at all times when undertaking any form of communication whilst representing the company or its business partners
  • To ensure that the diary system is fully up to date at all times with the case information so that any member of the team can review a case at any time
  • To be able to prioritise workloads on a daily basis to ensure company/Lessor/Supplier service level agreements are met if not exceeded
  • To be able to deal with any complaint/expression of dissatisfaction made within agreed steps as set out with our complaints handling policy
  • To Liaise with the senior management team regarding any issues which may arise
  • To support fellow team members to ensure that business as usual is maintained
  • To act as mentor/buddy to less experienced staff to ensure that they reach the required standard
  • To adhere to the ‘Best Practice’ document at all times
  • To carry out any additional duties which the company may require from time to time
Claims
  • Obtain an appropriate statement according to the value and type of loss from the parties reporting the claim
  • Investigate and gather all necessary documentation/evidence required to verify the loss
  • Determine types of loss
  • Evaluate coverage in place
  • Estimate amount of loss or damage and set reserve: revise as needed throughout the investigation
  • Enter information into the claims system after obtaining pertinent facts regarding the loss
  • Notify insurer of claims outside the delegated limit of authority
  • Proactively chase outstanding information/documents in accordance with agreed standards
  • Notify customers of any delays with their claims
  • Notify insurers immediately of any claim with questionable coverage, for their evaluation
  • Investigate potential subrogation, contribution, recovery and salvage
  • Arrange for damaged equipment to be inspected and cause of loss ascertained.
  • Arrange for repair or replacement of the equipment with an approved supplier
  • Review all documents and facts to determine the type of settlement
  • Instruct an outside adjuster if the claim is over the limit of authority
  • Comply with recommendations made by insurer, and/or internal auditors
  • Ensure that complaints are handled in accordance with FCA and insurers guidelines
  • Prepare and issue payments

Requirements


  • Ability to work as part of a team and on an individual basis
  • Customer Service orientated
  • Fluent communication skills in Dutch (C2)
  • Good Interpersonal Skills
  • Flexible
  • Self-motivated
  • Conscientious
  • Attention to detail
  • Organized
  • Conflict resolution skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Previous claims experience (advantageous)
  • Experience of complaint handling
  • Educated to an acceptable level country specific

Salary

€2900-€2900 per month

The company

Our client is a part of the insurance industry. They are based in the UK and have an office located in Amsterdam.

