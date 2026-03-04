Project Administrator | NGO | Ukrainian

On behalf of the European Cultural Foundation (ECF), we are currently searching for a Project Administrator fluent in Ukrainian, to join their team in Amsterdam. This a great opportunity to join an organization with a strong mission and contribute to their cultural and philanthropic actions!



About the European Cultural Foundation

The European Cultural Foundation (ECF) is an independent non‑profit organization, founded in 1954 in Geneva and headquartered in Amsterdam since 1960. Its mission is to strengthen democratic solidarity and a shared European identity through cultural activity and civic engagement.



About the role:

ECF has been an established grant maker – alone as well as through philanthropic and public-private partnerships – for European cultural initiatives for many decades. Their programmes have supported thousands of artists, cultural and media professionals, civil society activists, local cultural organisations and communities and public institutions in collaborating across more than 50 countries.

ECF currently leads the Creative Europe funded Culture Helps Solidarity programme in partnership with Insha Osvita (Ivano Frankivsk), zusa (Berlin), and Veteranka (Kyiv). Beginning in January 2026 we will disburse nearly €2 million over 30 months, including approx. 14 open calls, to support Ukrainian and European cultural professionals in projects that foster social cohesion, integration of displaced communities, support for veterans, and broad cultural access. The project will offer three distinctive grant schemes: individual wellbeing support, topical knowledge development projects, and new Ukrainian-European collaboration initiatives. These grants schemes will be accompanied by robust supporting activities including info events, webinars, mentoring, and networking meetings.

You will be part of the team responsible for the grant making activities of the project. You will work closely with and support the work of the coordinators and administrators of ECF Programmes, Finance and Communications departments as well as our implementation partners who are responsible for the successful implementation of the project.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Support the grant coordinator in designing and monitoring the Ukrainian language application processes and calls for proposals;

Language support during the selection and decision-making processes of the grant schemes;

Support the grant coordinator in performing administrative tasks related to the issue of the grants, maintain an efficient grant management platform;

Support the EU Funds administrator in ensuring compliance with the relevant administrative and reporting requirements;

Overall language support in relation to communicating with applicants and grantees as well as filtering grantee reports and supplying stories, visual materials from and to the communications project teams

Requirements:

You are fluent in English and Ukrainian (spoken and written) and ideally have professional experience using both.

You are a team player who enjoys working across departments and with external partners and can handle a diverse set of tasks requiring different technical skills.

You have worked for a non-profit or public institution implementing (EU-funded) projects and/or providing financial support to partners and grantees, preferably at the international level.

You bring at least two years of relevant professional experience.

You are registered in the Netherlands and hold a BSN.

What is in it for you:

Flexible work arrangements with a combination of working from the office and working remotely;

Training and development opportunities for skills and competences relevant for the role;

Salary ranging from EUR 2,859 to EUR 4,093 gross per month based on full-time (before tax), with 13 th month, 8% holiday allowance and benefits package; salary will be pro-rated to 0,7 FTE, resulting in a part-time salary between EUR 2,000 to EUR 2,865 gross per month (before tax).

25 holidays (based on full-time)

A 0,7 FTE contract for one year, with the possibility for extension. The maximum term for this role is 2.25 years (equal to the duration of the project until summer 2028).

Sounds like the job for you? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

