Managing daily customer enquiries, order processing & invoicing, sample and trial orders

Following up on lead-time quotations, pricing quotations trials & sample deliveries

Providing internal sales support

Handling requests for call-offs in order to enable delivery, stock level maintenance and timely ordering of new stock

Contributing to the analysis and chasing of customer payments

You will work closely with other departments (Sales, Technical Service, Production, Transport Planning) to formulate potential solutions to customer questions

Our client is looking for a fulltime Account Coordinator Dutch speaking. You will work with Benelux team in the Customer Service Department. You are part of the European Sales office and will work in Amsterdam.Responsibilities:The ideal candidate always puts the customer first and maintains excellent service standards even in difficult situations. They appreciate your input and creativity when it comes to problem solving.