Customer Service Officer | English & Dutch

Independently manage daily customer service and order processing activities

Ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment

Build and maintain strong customer relationships

Act in the interest of both the customer and the organization

Support team members when needed

What will you do?The Customer Service Officer provides daily operational support to customers and ensures accurate processing of customer orders, including order entry, changes, backorders, and reservations. The role coordinates with external warehouse and logistics partners to prepare shipments and handles customer inquiries, requests, and complaints.All activities are performed in line with internal quality standards, procedures, and Incoterms®, with a strong focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction. The Customer Service Officer identifies customer needs, shares improvement suggestions with the line manager, and provides feedback on customer experiences. Building and maintaining strong customer relationships through phone and written communication is a key part of the role.The position reports to the Operations Manager.Your key responsibilities: