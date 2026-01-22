Customer Service Officer | English & Dutch
Posted on January 22, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on January 22, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
The Customer Service Officer provides daily operational support to customers and ensures accurate processing of customer orders, including order entry, changes, backorders, and reservations. The role coordinates with external warehouse and logistics partners to prepare shipments and handles customer inquiries, requests, and complaints.
All activities are performed in line with internal quality standards, procedures, and Incoterms®, with a strong focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction. The Customer Service Officer identifies customer needs, shares improvement suggestions with the line manager, and provides feedback on customer experiences. Building and maintaining strong customer relationships through phone and written communication is a key part of the role.The position reports to the Operations Manager.
Your key responsibilities:
The Customer Service Officer provides daily operational support to customers and ensures accurate processing of customer orders, including order entry, changes, backorders, and reservations. The role coordinates with external warehouse and logistics partners to prepare shipments and handles customer inquiries, requests, and complaints.
All activities are performed in line with internal quality standards, procedures, and Incoterms®, with a strong focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction. The Customer Service Officer identifies customer needs, shares improvement suggestions with the line manager, and provides feedback on customer experiences. Building and maintaining strong customer relationships through phone and written communication is a key part of the role.The position reports to the Operations Manager.
Your key responsibilities:
- Independently manage daily customer service and order processing activities
- Ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment
- Build and maintain strong customer relationships
- Act in the interest of both the customer and the organization
- Support team members when needed
Requirements
Who are you?
- Fluency in Dutch and English (written and spoken);
- German and/or French is a plus
- Strong communication skills (written and verbal)
- MBO+ level of working and thinking
- At least 3 years of relevant experience
- Experience with ERP/CRM systems (preferably Microsoft Dynamics)
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and Excel
- Understanding of international logistics and Incoterms®
- Affinity with technical products
- Customer-focused, proactive, and solution-oriented
- Well-organized, accurate, and able to work under pressure
- Flexible, reliable, and discreet with confidential information
- Comfortable working in an international environment
- You must live in the region of Amsterdam
- Candidates who live abroad will not be considered
- You must have a valid working permit for the Netherlands
Salary
€2800-€3300 per month
The company
Our client is an international printing machinery company, based in Amsterdam. This is the European Headquarters.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English
Corporate Administrator
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Customer and Claims Support | Dutch
Customer and Claims Support German Speaking