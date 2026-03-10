Application Engineer | French | Amersfoort

Amersfoort
English, French
About this role

Our client is an International technical company in Amersfoort. They are looking for a technical professional to join their engineering team. The position requires a fluent level of French.



As an Application Engineer you will become a top-notch technical expert on professional Audio-Visual products, Audio Visual System Design and related applications. The Application Engineer position is a technical engineering position within the Sales Department. The primary responsibilities of this position revolve around manning the 'Hot Line support system and as such the position requires an individual to perform both technical/engineering and sales/customer service-related tasks.


General Responsibilities:



  • Providing technical support, by phone, to our resellers and end-users for AV-related

  • Providing product specifications to resellers and end-users of products in AV applications.

  • In-house product testing for technical issues experienced on site.

  • Provide new product ideas and changes to future products.

  • Generating and maintaining a professional and friendly relationship with resellers and end-users.

  • Training colleagues and resellers.

  • Keep up to date on product line, product functions, features and applications.

  • Performing other sales-related tasks as needed.




  • Technical or Engineering experience in AV.

  • Fluent French language skills and both written as verbally fluent in English.

  • Technical Education, preferably in Electronics.

  • Relation building

  • Professional and friendly attitude to solve problems and work within a team.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

  • Professional appearance.


What's in it for you:



  • A competitive salary

  • 13th month salary

  • Health insurance contribution

  • Pension Contribution

  • Extensive training programs

  • Hybrid working module (working 2 days from home)

  • Working within a professional team

