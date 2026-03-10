Assembly Engineer mechatronica Amersfoort

Assembly Engineer mechatronica Amersfoort

Posted on March 10, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on March 10, 2026

About this role

Mechanical and Electrical Assembly incl Testing

  • Correct fitting/ assembling of mechanical, electrical & pneumatic components on units and equipment incl. electrical components like switches, operating panels, distribution units, connectors etc., plus all wiring of these components incl. correct coding;
  • Uploading software in PLC’s, HMI’s, IO etc conform instructions;
  • Configuring motor drive units and inverters conform manuals/ instructions;
  • Actively participating in Daily Management to assemble in the most effective way;
  • Escalating assembly issues to the Lead Assembly Engineer (Safety, Quality, Delivery, Productivity, Costs);
  • Tidying the workspace and tool station conform 5S.
  • Escalate defects of tools for replacement to the Lead Assembly Engineer;
  • Testing of assembled units and equipment using the appropriate tools (like a volt/ ampere meter, laptop etc);
  • Presenting completed units / equipment to the Lead Assembly Engineer for testing and acceptance, to identify quality defects and production issues to be resolved;
  • Solving occurring defects in coordination with the Lead Assembly Engineer;
  • Testing of the operating software programs. Arranging support of Controls Engineering in case of prototypes or non-standard programs.
  • Contributing to preparing of the FAT;

Shipping / transport

  • Dismantling and preparing of AMF equipment for shipping / transport after it has passed all tests in the factory conform instructions;
  • Moving large assembled units through the workshop with the appropriate tool like a forklift in safely manner and conform instructions;
  • Taking photos of loaded and dismantled equipment in containers and trucks;

Administration

  • Filling in the prescribed inspection (test) checklists;
  • Filing of photos of assembled equipment and dismantled equipment for quality improvements and for preventing of damages and guarantee issues;
  • Booking of hours & allocating rework time to the correct orders/ projects in Trimergo / ERP system;
  • Reporting of quality and process defects in the CAR/SCAR system

Job requirements

Qualification Lead Assembly Engineer:

Above authorities plus:

  • 5 year’s relevant work experience as Assembly Engineer plus training in leadership
  • Proven understanding of continuous improvement
  • People management skills concerning instructing, correcting, coaching and training task
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Audio Visual Technician | English | Utrecht area
International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position