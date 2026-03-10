Assembly Engineer mechatronica Amersfoort
About this role
Mechanical and Electrical Assembly incl Testing
- Correct fitting/ assembling of mechanical, electrical & pneumatic components on units and equipment incl. electrical components like switches, operating panels, distribution units, connectors etc., plus all wiring of these components incl. correct coding;
- Uploading software in PLC’s, HMI’s, IO etc conform instructions;
- Configuring motor drive units and inverters conform manuals/ instructions;
- Actively participating in Daily Management to assemble in the most effective way;
- Escalating assembly issues to the Lead Assembly Engineer (Safety, Quality, Delivery, Productivity, Costs);
- Tidying the workspace and tool station conform 5S.
- Escalate defects of tools for replacement to the Lead Assembly Engineer;
- Testing of assembled units and equipment using the appropriate tools (like a volt/ ampere meter, laptop etc);
- Presenting completed units / equipment to the Lead Assembly Engineer for testing and acceptance, to identify quality defects and production issues to be resolved;
- Solving occurring defects in coordination with the Lead Assembly Engineer;
- Testing of the operating software programs. Arranging support of Controls Engineering in case of prototypes or non-standard programs.
- Contributing to preparing of the FAT;
Shipping / transport
- Dismantling and preparing of AMF equipment for shipping / transport after it has passed all tests in the factory conform instructions;
- Moving large assembled units through the workshop with the appropriate tool like a forklift in safely manner and conform instructions;
- Taking photos of loaded and dismantled equipment in containers and trucks;
Administration
- Filling in the prescribed inspection (test) checklists;
- Filing of photos of assembled equipment and dismantled equipment for quality improvements and for preventing of damages and guarantee issues;
- Booking of hours & allocating rework time to the correct orders/ projects in Trimergo / ERP system;
- Reporting of quality and process defects in the CAR/SCAR system
Job requirements
Qualification Lead Assembly Engineer:
Above authorities plus:
- 5 year’s relevant work experience as Assembly Engineer plus training in leadership
- Proven understanding of continuous improvement
- People management skills concerning instructing, correcting, coaching and training task
