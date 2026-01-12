Audio Visual Technician | English | Utrecht area
Posted on January 12, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on January 12, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international technical company based in Amersfoort (Utrecht area). Are you a hands-on AV technician with experience building system racks and working with professional AV systems? Join an established global leader in audio-visual technology and play a key role in supporting tradeshows, product demos, and system development across Europe.
This position is based in Amersfoort and sits within the European Marketing Department, reporting directly to the Tradeshow Manager.
- Build and configure AV system racks and demo stations from technical drawings for tradeshows, demo rooms, and training spaces.
- Work closely with the Tradeshow, Product Marketing, and Training teams to prepare, test, and troubleshoot AV setups before and during events.
- Support on-site setup and testing at events and tradeshows across Europe.
- Assist in documenting AV system changes using Visio and/or AutoCAD and contribute to creating operational manuals for internal use.
- Perform firmware/software updates and routine maintenance on AV hardware.
- Inspect and test equipment returned from events to ensure functionality and readiness.
- Maintain an organized inventory and ensure warehouse areas remain structured and well-stocked.
- Set up classrooms and internal meeting rooms to ensure AV readiness.
- Take a proactive role in identifying and solving technical issues during live events.
- Contribute to general marketing projects and technical support tasks as needed.
- Minimum of 2 years' hands-on experience building AV system racks and configuring AV installations.
- Comfortable with physical work - approximately 70% of the role involves hands-on tasks including kneeling, lifting, and installing systems in the warehouse.
- Familiarity with reading and interpreting system schematics and building complete AV systems from diagrams.
- Willingness to travel within Europe, typically once per month during peak seasons (Spring and Autum).
- Flexibility to work evenings and weekends during tradeshows (time off in lieu is offered for Sunday work).
- Experience working in AV staging, rental, or installation environments is highly preferred.
- Solution-oriented mindset with strong troubleshooting ability in dynamic, fast-paced settings.
- Strong communication skills and a good command of English.
- Experience with Microsoft Office, with Visio and/or AutoCAD being a bonus.
- Driver's license preferred, but not mandatory.
- Candidates should live within a commutable distance to Amersfoort, as this is a fully on-site role when not travelling.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Application Engineer | Italian | Amersfoort
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
Electromechanical Technician - English
Customer Success Physicist - English