Freelance SAP ABAP Integration Developer (FMCG) - Remote EU/UK
About this role
Are you an experienced SAP ABAP Developer looking for your next role with a leading FMCG client? We are seeking a highly skilled developer to join our client remotely, working from anywhere in Europe or the UK. In this role, you will play a crucial part in enhancing and optimizing their SAP environment. As a key contributor, you will design and build robust interfaces, implement and enhance intricate pricing structures, and develop bespoke logic tailored for the unique challenges of the European market. Your expertise will help ensure their transition to S4HANA is seamless and efficient, all while maintaining the highest quality standards in testing and delivery. If you are ready to embrace new challenges and innovate within an exciting and fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you! Apply now and make a real impact in the SAP landscape while enjoying the flexibility of remote work.
- Design and build robust interfaces using SAP CPI/PO, OData Services, iDocs, and BDocs for near real-time data exchange with XTEL Cloud;
- Implement and enhance condition techniques, pricing procedures, and rebate logic in Sales & Distribution (SD) to accommodate XTEL promotions;
- Develop custom ABAP logic for complex invoice matching and reposting specific to the French market;
- Ensure all code meets S4HANA "Transition Ready" standards using ABAP on HANA and CDS views for 2027 compliance;
- Configure and develop integration points with SAP FSCM for effective dispute management and claim settlements;
- Conduct Unit Testing and support End-to-End (E2E) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to maintain quality standards.
Requirements
What are the requirements for the role SAP ABAP Integration Developer?
- Over 7 years of SAP ABAP development experience, specializing in SD (Sales & Distribution) and FI (Finance) modules;
- Expertise in ABAP OO, BAdIs, Implicit Enhancements, and User Exits;
- Proven track record with SAP CPI/PO middleware and REST/SOAP adapters;
- Preferred experience with SAP Trade Promotion Management (TPM) or SAP CRM integration;
- Direct experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) or FMCG industry, focused on trade spend and promotion logic.
Salary
We offer an hourly rate on the basis of your experience. The consultant should be available to work 36 hours per week during the specified duration of the project (from 09-03-2026 to 31-12-2026). Do you prefer to work under our payroll? Let's have a call so we can discuss the terms!
