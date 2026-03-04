UX Designer - Temporary
About this role
Join our client, a big e-commerce company, as a UX Designer, where you'll play a pivotal role in shaping innovative solutions for logistics insights!
In this position, you'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to design and create user-centered experiences that deliver actionable insights on logistics costs and delivery promises. Your contributions will help empower partners to align their offerings with consumer expectations while addressing their unique needs.
If you're passionate about creating intuitive interfaces and driving impactful user experiences, we want to hear from you!
- Work closely with product teams to implement designs for logistics insights and tools.
- Facilitate regular meetings with stakeholders and partners to ensure alignment and gather feedback.
- Participate in the development process to ensure design integrity is maintained.
- Support user acceptance testing (UAT) to validate designs and functionality.
- Contribute to and support A/B testing initiatives and insights.
- Help create a structured delivery plan that includes timelines, milestones, and testing phases.
- Conduct user research to uncover and validate partner needs regarding delivery promises and logistics costs.
- Gather and synthesize feedback from partners to inform design decisions.
- Transform identified features from the prototype into a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for actionable insights.
- Document design specifications, user research findings, and testing outcomes to share with the team and stakeholders.
- Assist with the ongoing migration to the new tech stack and design systems.
Requirements
- 7+ years of experience in product design.
- Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
- Proven experience in defining and executing comprehensive UX research plans.
- Proficiency in conducting user interviews and synthesizing insights.
- Experience leveraging AI tools to discover alternative patterns and insights.
- Skilled in prototyping and testing solutions, utilizing AI for rapid approaches when applicable.
- Expertise in validating concepts through iterative design processes, experiments, A/B testing, and user testing.
- Comfortable leading research and driving design decisions autonomously.
- Comfortable with working with data.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until the end of September 2026, for 40 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €6500-€7000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.