Freelance Senior IT Cloud Architect

For our client in Utrect, we are seeking a passionate and skilled expert in Cloud Platform Architecture & Strategy to help us define and implement their cloud strategy across Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. In this pivotal role, you will have the opportunity to shape their cloud architecture, design scalable solutions, and optimize costs while leveraging your expertise in cutting-edge technologies.

If you're excited about driving innovation and enhancing cloud governance, we want to hear from you! Take the next step in your career and apply today!

What are you going to do as Senior IT Cloud Architect? - Develop and define the enterprise cloud architecture strategy for GCP and Azure with a focus on multi-cloud governance frameworks and platform standards; - Design and implement landing zones, account structures, subscription models, and organizational hierarchies to facilitate scalable cloud adoption; - Architect cloud networking solutions that include VPC design, hybrid connectivity, transit gateways, and global load balancing for optimal performance; - Establish and execute cloud cost optimization strategies utilizing reserved instances, committed use discounts, and FinOps practices; - Create and maintain cloud reference architectures, design patterns, and reusable templates to standardize common workload deployments; - Assess and integrate cloud technologies for compute, networking, data analytics, and AI/ML, ensuring compatibility with both GCP and Azure platforms; - Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support DevOps practices through cloud-native CI/CD tools and services, enabling efficient application deployment and operations.