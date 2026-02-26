Freelance Senior IT Cloud Architect

Posted on February 26, 2026
About this role

Are you ready to join a dynamic team at the forefront of cloud technology?

For our client in Utrect, we are seeking a passionate and skilled expert in Cloud Platform Architecture & Strategy to help us define and implement their cloud strategy across Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. In this pivotal role, you will have the opportunity to shape their cloud architecture, design scalable solutions, and optimize costs while leveraging your expertise in cutting-edge technologies.

If you're excited about driving innovation and enhancing cloud governance, we want to hear from you! Take the next step in your career and apply today!

What are you going to do as Senior IT Cloud Architect? - Develop and define the enterprise cloud architecture strategy for GCP and Azure with a focus on multi-cloud governance frameworks and platform standards; - Design and implement landing zones, account structures, subscription models, and organizational hierarchies to facilitate scalable cloud adoption; - Architect cloud networking solutions that include VPC design, hybrid connectivity, transit gateways, and global load balancing for optimal performance; - Establish and execute cloud cost optimization strategies utilizing reserved instances, committed use discounts, and FinOps practices; - Create and maintain cloud reference architectures, design patterns, and reusable templates to standardize common workload deployments; - Assess and integrate cloud technologies for compute, networking, data analytics, and AI/ML, ensuring compatibility with both GCP and Azure platforms; - Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support DevOps practices through cloud-native CI/CD tools and services, enabling efficient application deployment and operations. 

Requirements

What are the requirements for the role Senior IT Cloud Architect?

  • Bachelors Degree or thinking level; 
  • Proven experience in defining enterprise cloud architecture strategy across Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure;
  • Expertise in designing landing zones, account structures, and subscription models for scalable cloud adoption;
  • Strong skills in architecting cloud networking solutions, including VPC design and hybrid connectivity;
  • Knowledge of cloud cost optimization strategies, including reserved instances and FinOps practices;
  • Familiarity with AI/ML services and analytical tools within both GCP and Azure ecosystems; 
  • Certifications such as Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, and/or TOGAF.

Salary

> 9000

The hourly rate is €99 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work 36 hours per week during the specified duration of the project (from 09-03-2026 to 31-12-2027). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.

