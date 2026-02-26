Freelance Senior Infrastructure Project Manager

Posted on February 26, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

Are you ready to take your career to the next level by leading transformative IT initiatives? As the Infrastructure & Cloud Migration Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to drive critical infrastructure and cloud migration programs that shape the technological landscape of our organization. This role demands not only a deep understanding of both on-premises and cloud architectures but also exceptional program management skills to ensure the successful execution of complex, large-scale projects.  If you have a proven track record in managing large-scale IT infrastructure projects and are passionate about transforming enterprise environments through cloud adoption and modern infrastructure solutions, we want to hear from you! Join us to make a meaningful impact, apply today and help lead our journey into the future of technology!

  • Lead end-to-end infrastructure and cloud migration programs from initiation to closure;
  • Define program scope, objectives, success criteria, and delivery approach;
  • Develop and manage integrated master plans, including milestones, dependencies, and critical paths;
  • Own program financials encompassing budget planning, forecasting, variance analysis, and reporting;
  • Establish and operate governance structures such as steering committees and change control processes;
  • Drive decision-making through data analysis, trade-off assessments, and stakeholder. alignment;
  • - Coordinate engagement with senior stakeholders, managing relationships with vendors and ensuring quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle;

Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a thinking level;
  • Proven experience managing large scale IT infrastructure and cloud migration programs in complex enterprise environments;
  • Strong expertise in project governance, financial management, and risk management;
  • Familiarity with public cloud hosting models and hybrid infrastructure patterns;
  • Excellent stakeholder engagement and communication skills, able to translate technical complexity into business outcomes.

Salary

> 9000

The hourly rate is €120 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work 36 hours per week during the specified duration of the project (from 09-03-2026 to 31-12-2027). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of ​​expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

