Azure Cloud DevOps Engineer - NL Based

Posted on February 4, 2026
Utrecht
Permanent
About this role

Are you passionate about building and managing cloud infrastructure while ensuring seamless integration and automation?

For a great scale up that specializes in security and identity products, we are looking for a Cloud DevOps engineer with strong Azure experience!

In this challenging role, you will divide your time between cloud infrastructure management, on prem management, pipelines maintenance and platform development.

  • Design, implement, and maintain CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps.
  • Deploy, monitor, and debug applications in Azure, ensuring optimal performance and security.
  • Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using Bicep or Azure Resource Manager (ARM).
  • Enforce cloud security best practices and utilize Azure's built-in security tools.
  • Collaborate with software development teams to design and implement software solutions.
  • Write, maintain, and improve code for application features and services.
  • Develop and maintain APIs and microservices.
  • Utilize Azure Application Insights and Log Analytics for application performance tracking and diagnostics.
  • Develop automation scripts using PowerShell, Python, or Bash to streamline tasks and improve efficiency.

Requirements

  • Proficient in Azure cloud services (compute, storage, networking), Bicep or ARM for resource management.
  • Skilled in Azure Monitor, Application Insights, Log Analytics, and defining alerting strategies with Azure Alerts.
  • Ability to create custom dashboards in Azure Monitor/Workbooks and integrate third-party tools like Grafana.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps Pipelines; skilled in debugging, optimizing, and maintaining pipelines.
  • Proficient in PowerShell, Python, Bash for automation tasks.
  • Strong knowledge of C#/.NET, ASP.NET Core, and deploying .NET apps in Azure.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills for infrastructure and application issues.
  • Hands-on experience with Windows Server environments.
  • Familiarity with Power BI, Azure Data Factory, and related tools is a plus.
  • Please note that in order to be considered for this role, you have to be based in NL and fully eligible to work independently. 

Salary

7000 - 8000

A great full-time permanent role in Utrecht, hybrid work is possible. The salary for this position will range between 70-85K EUR per year, depending on your education and seniority. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

