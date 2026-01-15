Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam

Our client is an innovative technology company that develops powerful, behind-the-scenes technologies that help organizations transform how they work.

As a Presales Specialist, you will be instrumental in driving the technical sales process. Your role will involve crafting tailored solutions, delivering compelling demonstrations, and articulating the value of our data platform to prospective clients. You'll work closely with sales teams, product experts, and customers to ensure successful engagements and contribute to business growth.



Design and deliver customized solutions using MarkLogic and Semaphore, including live demos and proof-of-value workshops



Respond to RFPs and create persuasive technical proposals that highlight the unique strengths of our platform in the client's context



Collaborate with engineering and product teams to align solutions with customer needs and provide feedback for continuous improvement



Stay informed on industry trends, competitor offerings, and emerging technologies to enhance proposals and differentiate our solutions



Support the sales cycle with deep technical expertise from initial qualification through to deal closure





Solid technical background in data platforms, databases, or enterprise software.



Experience with JavaScript and Python



Experience with Xquery or SparQL language would be a plus



Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences



Initial experience in presales, solution architecture, or technical consulting



Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field (advanced degree is a plus)



Proven ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment



Fluency in Dutch and English is required; additional European languages are a plus

