DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer
About this role
DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer
This role is part of Swisscom’s strategic tech transformation within Swisscom Trust Services Unit (Qualified Trust Services Provider in EEA and Switzerland) as part of the distributed development team. You’ll collaborate closely with Swiss stakeholders to identify challenges and implement innovative solutions that help realise the teams vision.
As a DevOps Engineer you build functional systems that improve the customer experience. You are jointly responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet our customers’ needs. We employ the latest technologies and are always seeking opportunities to enhance our products. The products and services in development and operation are of the qualified trust service provider of Swisscom. As such topics such as cryptography, PKI issuance of certificates and hash signing should be of interest. We contribute to a future-proof design across multiple applications. The international team develops and operates multiple services that enable small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers to build solutions that allow them to issue qualified personal signatures and organisational seals. These services and products are designed to automate complex processes in an ongoing digitalisation journey. We collaborate with numerous backend systems to achieve this. Simultaneously, we optimize internal workflows to ensure efficient operation of the applications.
What impact will you have?
Design and develop sustainable software solutions and implement them.
Develop new features, microservices, and full integration with a modern DevOps approach.
Provide Level 3 technical support.
Ensure the quality with automated tests (unit test, integration test, web tests).
Requirements
Must-haves:
Strong experience with Java and Spring Boot
Solid understanding of scalable software architecture and design
Experience with TypeScript and modern frontend frameworks
Hands-on experience with SQL and NoSQL databases
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (e.g. GitLab)
Container technologies (Docker / Podman)
Comfortable working in a Linux-based environment
Good written and spoken English
Nice-to-haves:
Kubernetes experience is a plus
Cloud experience with AWS/Azure/GCP
Know how with React or Next.js
Knowledge of PKI and certificate management
Experience working in Agile teams and international environments
A collaborative mindset, willingness to mentor others, and a proactive, problem-solving attitude
Ability to take ownership and occasionally lead development and operational tasks
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance