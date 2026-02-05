DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer

DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer

Posted on February 5, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 5, 2026

About this role

DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer

This role is part of Swisscom’s strategic tech transformation within Swisscom Trust Services Unit (Qualified Trust Services Provider in EEA and Switzerland) as part of the distributed development team. You’ll collaborate closely with Swiss stakeholders to identify challenges and implement innovative solutions that help realise the teams vision.

As a DevOps Engineer you build functional systems that improve the customer experience. You are jointly responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet our customers’ needs. We employ the latest technologies and are always seeking opportunities to enhance our products. The products and services in development and operation are of the qualified trust service provider of Swisscom. As such topics such as cryptography, PKI issuance of certificates and hash signing should be of interest. We contribute to a future-proof design across multiple applications. The international team develops and operates multiple services that enable small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers to build solutions that allow them to issue qualified personal signatures and organisational seals. These services and products are designed to automate complex processes in an ongoing digitalisation journey. We collaborate with numerous backend systems to achieve this. Simultaneously, we optimize internal workflows to ensure efficient operation of the applications.

What impact will you have?

  • Design and develop sustainable software solutions and implement them.

  • Develop new features, microservices, and full integration with a modern DevOps approach.

  • Provide Level 3 technical support.

  • Ensure the quality with automated tests (unit test, integration test, web tests).

Requirements

Must-haves:

  • Strong experience with Java and Spring Boot

  • Solid understanding of scalable software architecture and design

  • Experience with TypeScript and modern frontend frameworks

  • Hands-on experience with SQL and NoSQL databases

  • Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (e.g. GitLab)

  • Container technologies (Docker / Podman)

  • Comfortable working in a Linux-based environment

  • Good written and spoken English

Nice-to-haves:

  • Kubernetes experience is a plus

  • Cloud experience with AWS/Azure/GCP

  • Know how with React or Next.js

  • Knowledge of PKI and certificate management

  • Experience working in Agile teams and international environments

  • A collaborative mindset, willingness to mentor others, and a proactive, problem-solving attitude

  • Ability to take ownership and occasionally lead development and operational tasks


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance


Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Associate Unit Lead DXD
Senior Big Data & Machine Learning Engineer
DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer (focus on Angular)
AWS Big Data Developer
Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position