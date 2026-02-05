DevOps Engineer - Fullstack Developer

This role is part of Swisscom’s strategic tech transformation within Swisscom Trust Services Unit (Qualified Trust Services Provider in EEA and Switzerland) as part of the distributed development team. You’ll collaborate closely with Swiss stakeholders to identify challenges and implement innovative solutions that help realise the teams vision.

As a DevOps Engineer you build functional systems that improve the customer experience. You are jointly responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet our customers’ needs. We employ the latest technologies and are always seeking opportunities to enhance our products. The products and services in development and operation are of the qualified trust service provider of Swisscom. As such topics such as cryptography, PKI issuance of certificates and hash signing should be of interest. We contribute to a future-proof design across multiple applications. The international team develops and operates multiple services that enable small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers to build solutions that allow them to issue qualified personal signatures and organisational seals. These services and products are designed to automate complex processes in an ongoing digitalisation journey. We collaborate with numerous backend systems to achieve this. Simultaneously, we optimize internal workflows to ensure efficient operation of the applications.

What impact will you have?