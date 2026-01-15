Associate Unit Lead DXD

Associate Unit Lead DXD

Posted on January 15, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on January 15, 2026

About this role

Associate Unit Lead (AUL)

As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL), you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization at INI-DOS for the B2C Value Stream OCE which includes around 100 persons in the Swisscom DevOps Centers in Rotterdam and in Riga within an Agile and DevOps environment by developing strategies. You form the leadership team together with the AULs in Switzerland, and the Unit Lead. Your main duties will be in people management -development of both communities in Rotterdam and Riga. This job includes travel activities to Switzerland and Riga.

 

About the role

As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL) and Lean-Agile Leader, you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization within the Swisscom DevOps Center. Your role centers on people management and stakeholder engagement, bridging Swisscom Switzerland and SDCs. You ensure DevOps services are delivered in the best possible way to Swisscom Switzerland, and you guide engineering services to be developed and driven by the organization’s needs, empowered by emerging technologies.

 

 You will be responsible for

  • Drive individual growth and high team performance through robust performance management (e.g., development conversations, training approvals).

  • Plan the workforce proactively and strategically, lead the hiring process, and manage the unit budget for both locations.

  • Empower fit-for-purpose, self-organized teams.

  • Adopt the leadership model defined by the Swisscom Leadership Map and contribute to overall SDC’s-specific goals.

  • Actively manage target conflicts.

  • Cultivate a culture of continuous learning and development.

  • Drive continuous development of the software engineering community by strengthening technical capabilities, improving the way of working, stimulating innovation.

  • Support the engineering community in the transformation of skills, job profiles, and roles.

Requirements

  • Experience leading teams: performance improvement, development, promotions, HR activities, etc.

  • You are living in the Netherlands (no relocation or visa sponsorship provided).

  • Knowledge of financial topics in the organization; FTE’s planning, LRP, managing budgets, etc.

  • Experience driving organizational development (this is a must).

  • Commit to and practice Lean-Agile principles, with proven hands-on experience.

  • Apply excellent strategic and systems thinking.

  • Provide exemplary people leadership.

  • Solve complex problems and make sound decisions.

  • Align skills and behavior with the Swisscom Leadership Map.

  • Demonstrate a strong drive for continuous improvement and transformational leadership.

  • Preferably sound engineering background with experience and enthusiasm for data & AI.


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.


What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays


Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Big Data & Machine Learning Engineer
DevOps Engineer - AWS Migration
Cloud Platform Engineer
DevOps Engineer (Splunk)
Support & Operations Specialist - Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position