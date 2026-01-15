Associate Unit Lead DXD
About this role
Associate Unit Lead (AUL)
As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL), you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization at INI-DOS for the B2C Value Stream OCE which includes around 100 persons in the Swisscom DevOps Centers in Rotterdam and in Riga within an Agile and DevOps environment by developing strategies. You form the leadership team together with the AULs in Switzerland, and the Unit Lead. Your main duties will be in people management -development of both communities in Rotterdam and Riga. This job includes travel activities to Switzerland and Riga.
About the role
As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL) and Lean-Agile Leader, you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization within the Swisscom DevOps Center. Your role centers on people management and stakeholder engagement, bridging Swisscom Switzerland and SDCs. You ensure DevOps services are delivered in the best possible way to Swisscom Switzerland, and you guide engineering services to be developed and driven by the organization’s needs, empowered by emerging technologies.
You will be responsible for
Drive individual growth and high team performance through robust performance management (e.g., development conversations, training approvals).
Plan the workforce proactively and strategically, lead the hiring process, and manage the unit budget for both locations.
Empower fit-for-purpose, self-organized teams.
Adopt the leadership model defined by the Swisscom Leadership Map and contribute to overall SDC’s-specific goals.
Actively manage target conflicts.
Cultivate a culture of continuous learning and development.
Drive continuous development of the software engineering community by strengthening technical capabilities, improving the way of working, stimulating innovation.
Support the engineering community in the transformation of skills, job profiles, and roles.
Requirements
Experience leading teams: performance improvement, development, promotions, HR activities, etc.
You are living in the Netherlands (no relocation or visa sponsorship provided).
Knowledge of financial topics in the organization; FTE’s planning, LRP, managing budgets, etc.
Experience driving organizational development (this is a must).
Commit to and practice Lean-Agile principles, with proven hands-on experience.
Apply excellent strategic and systems thinking.
Provide exemplary people leadership.
Solve complex problems and make sound decisions.
Align skills and behavior with the Swisscom Leadership Map.
Demonstrate a strong drive for continuous improvement and transformational leadership.
Preferably sound engineering background with experience and enthusiasm for data & AI.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays