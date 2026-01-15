Associate Unit Lead DXD

Associate Unit Lead (AUL)

As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL), you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization at INI-DOS for the B2C Value Stream OCE which includes around 100 persons in the Swisscom DevOps Centers in Rotterdam and in Riga within an Agile and DevOps environment by developing strategies. You form the leadership team together with the AULs in Switzerland, and the Unit Lead. Your main duties will be in people management -development of both communities in Rotterdam and Riga. This job includes travel activities to Switzerland and Riga.

About the role

As an Associate Unit Lead (AUL) and Lean-Agile Leader, you manage the Digital Experience Development line organization within the Swisscom DevOps Center. Your role centers on people management and stakeholder engagement, bridging Swisscom Switzerland and SDCs. You ensure DevOps services are delivered in the best possible way to Swisscom Switzerland, and you guide engineering services to be developed and driven by the organization’s needs, empowered by emerging technologies.

You will be responsible for