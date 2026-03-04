Product Development Manager (Adult Medical Nutrition)
About this role
Are you ready to drive innovation in the Adult Medical Nutrition category? I am seeking a visionary leader to join the Specialized Nutrition R&I team. In this dynamic role, you will collaborate across functions with experts in CB&I, Advanced Technology, M&NS, and C&P, shaping cutting-edge products that align with the strategic growth agenda. As the product development manager (Adult Medical Nutrition), you'll leverage consumer-centric approaches to spearhead innovation and renovation projects that will revolutionize adult nutrition. Reporting to the Senior Manager, you'll be at the forefront of our mission to enhance lives through nutrition. This is not just a job; it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact! If you're passionate about driving growth and innovation, I want to hear from you. Join in shaping the future of Specialized Nutrition! ️
- Apply Explo and consumer centric approaches to shape and develop innovation and renovation projects within Adult Medical Nutrition;
- Work cross functionally, translating mid to long term business and market needs into innovation and product development projects;
- Execute end to end product development, including trial execution and laboratory testing, within multidisciplinary teams;
- Participate in cross functional category meetings to support business growth;
- Co-manage close partnerships with Third party manufacturers (3PM’s) and Suppliers;
- Able to look critically at the current product development process, challenge the status quo and capturing knowledge;
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in ways of working and knowledge capture.
Requirements
- A MSc./PhD degree in Chemical engineering, Bio-Chemical engineering, Food technology, bioprocessing, nutrition science or similar working/thinking level obtained via experience;
- Min. 3-year experience in Product Development or R&D environment;
- Motivated by innovation and creativity;
- Critical thinking, problem solving, and change agility, with a result-driven and entrepreneurial mindset;
- Comfortable in an international & dynamic organization, with various disciplines;
- Creativity with a consumer focus;
- Able to execute projects autonomously, seeking support where needed;
- Strong collaborative mindset and effective project management skills.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 10 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 10 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €7000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.