R&D Team Leader Food Product Development

Are you ready to step into a director-level position within the next two years? Do you have a proven track record of leadership and a rich background in the food industry? If you’re aiming for a role in a Fortune 500 company and are passionate about shaping the future of food, we want to hear from you! We are on the lookout for an enthusiastic and experienced Team Leader to drive innovation and lead a high-performing team that is dedicated to making a positive impact on consumers globally. In this critical role, you will serve as a spark for creativity in Specialized Nutrition, Research & Innovation. Your strong leadership abilities and extensive industry knowledge will empower you to oversee the entire product design and development process. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, you'll have the opportunity to build a product pipeline that embodies excellence and innovation, ultimately enhancing the lives of consumers worldwide.

Apply now if you're ready to make a difference!.

Co-build the Innovation / Compliance / Capacity / Productivity strategy and pipeline for the Category

Be in charge of the product design, development, prototyping and testing of the product, including the nutritional design, sensory, physical characteristics, and industrial feasibility. Ensure full adherence to design and development principles, regulatory requirements, consumer experience and factory capability. Ensure that Danone Impact Journey, especially [deploying the capabilities required for and delivering] the decarbonation roadmap, is a key objective for the team.

Key member in project management including feasibility study, risk assessment, and building and delivering qualification plan till product launch

Work closely with the Exploration and Center of Excellence team on Product Design and Specification principles, new benefits, new formats and new product features

Ensure Design principles are fully deployed across the team. Contribute to further develop the approach and ensure its full application.

Define strategic resources planning for optimal efficiency, between Inno, F4G and capability projects.

You will have the following accountabilities and responsibilities: