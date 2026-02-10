Product Design & Development Manager - Food
About this role
For this mission, you will be responsible for
- You will collaborate across various functions to design, develop, and execute the Category pipeline, ensuring excellence in delivery, timeliness, and quality;
- As the representative for SN R&I in cross-functional teams, you will take on the role of the technological lead for key projects;
- You will ensure that all formulations adhere to rigorous and well-considered design principles, that robust risk mitigation strategies are implemented, and that all documentation complies with SN R&I processes;
- You are a seasoned product developer with a creative mindset and a keen attention to detail. You excel at envisioning the future and are committed to making a significant positive impact in your Category.
Requirements
You can easily connect with cross-functional departments, displaying effective stakeholder engagement. You have excellent communication skills and can effectively build working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
In addition, you will have:
A MSc./PhD degree in Chemical engineering, Bio-Chemical engineering, Food technology, bioprocessing, nutrition science, or similar working/thinking level obtained via experience;
- Min. 2 years of experience in Product Development or R&D environment, preferably in the field of Specialized Nutrition;
- Technological background in specialized nutrition know-how, proficient in using product design and development tools;
- Good understanding of Quality and Food Safety non-negotiables for this category;
- Good understanding of qualification and validation processes;
- Understand of the fundamentals of Project management.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €5250 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.