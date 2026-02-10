Product Design & Development Manager - Food
About this role
For this mission you will be responsible for
- Working cross-functionally to design, develop and deliver the Category pipeline, with excellence in execution, on time & quality;
- Being the SN R&I voice in cross-functional teams, especially being the technological lead in projects;
- Ensuring formulations follow robust and right by design principles, risk mitigations are in place, and all documentation in line with SN R&I processed;
- You are a very experienced product developer, with an innovative mindset, an eye for detail and thrive in seeding the future and bringing a strong positive impact to your Category.
Requirements
- A Master’s or PhD degree in Food Technology/Science or related fields;
- Experienced product developer (Min. 5-year experience in Product Development or R&I environment), driven & resilient to face and overcome challenges in a dynamic and demanding environment;
- You are also a team player who can easily connect with cross-functional departments and is comfortable in stakeholders management. You also put your experience to mentor other Product Design and Development Managers;
- You have strong communication skills to communicate with all levels/functions and can easily build effective working relationships. For this role, it is important to have a proactive attitude with a strong eye for detail;
- You have change agility, a business acumen mindset, you are result-driven (based on technical expertise), and able to work autonomously;
- Have a strong technological background in specialized nutrition know-how, proficient in using product design and development tools;
- Good understanding of Quality, Food Safety, and Regulatory frameworks for this category;
- Good knowledge of qualification and validation processes;
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making with analytical competencies;
- Evidence of managing projects and working in teams with set targets & deadlines;
- Comfortable in an international & dynamic organization, with various disciplines;
- Flexible and willing to travel when required.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €8000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process.