Product Design & Development Manager - Food
About this role
You will play a critical role in the Data upgrade of the current Formulation and PLM system. This activity will be coordinated by the team. You will be working hand in hand with a highly energetic and dynamic team of Experts and Key Users, making sure the activities are carried out at high quality within time and scope agreed.
Your main responsibilities will be:
- Evaluate and cross-check different systems (old an new PLM, Formulation tool, Dashboards);
- Upgrade recipe data by checking data quality and recipe data completeness;
- Communicate progress to other stakeholders in a clear manner;
- Represent the categories’ needs in the Cybele program team;
- Have fun in an international and enthusiastic team.
Requirements
- Minimum 2 years of Experience in Food technology or Product Development;
- Master in Food technology, Chemical of Food Engineering, or equivalent knowledge gained through experience in relevant field;
- Data Savvy - Excel Proficient;
- Understanding of a PLM tool and dataflows between systems (e.g SAP, Artemis, Dashboards);
- Capacity to effectively communicate with different levels of stakeholders;
- Strong Stakeholder Management skills;
- Proactive in work and communication;
- Team Player/Collaborative Mindset;
- Critical thinking and problem solving;
- Quick to analyze complex problems and propose pragmatic solutions with concrete action plans;
- Can deal with changing priorities, manage uncertainty and deal with complexity in a dynamic organization;
- Strong change agility, a results-oriented approach grounded in technical expertise, with the ability to work independently and deliver outcomes autonomously;
- Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €6000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
