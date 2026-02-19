Are you passionate about driving digital transformation in the nutrition sector? The Specialized Nutrition Research & Innovation (SN R&I) division is on the lookout for a Product Design & Development Manager - Food to become a key player in our Center of Excellence (CoE) team, specifically in the Early Life Nutrition (ELN) category. In this role, you will support the innovative project, a comprehensive global tool set to revolutionize product life cycle management by 2027. Your efforts will help consolidate and harmonize the management of ingredients and recipe specifications, ensuring that both R&I and our factories have access to high-quality data. If you're ready to enhance efficiencies, define competency strategies, and drive the digitalization roadmap, I want to hear from you! Join in making a meaningful impact in the world of specialized nutrition

You will play a critical role in the Data upgrade of the current Formulation and PLM system. This activity will be coordinated by the team. You will be working hand in hand with a highly energetic and dynamic team of Experts and Key Users, making sure the activities are carried out at high quality within time and scope agreed.

Your main responsibilities will be: