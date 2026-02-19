Product Design & Development Manager - Food

Posted on February 19, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

Are you passionate about driving digital transformation in the nutrition sector? The Specialized Nutrition Research & Innovation (SN R&I) division is on the lookout for a Product Design & Development Manager - Food  to become a key player in our Center of Excellence (CoE) team, specifically in the Early Life Nutrition (ELN) category. In this role, you will support the innovative project, a comprehensive global tool set to revolutionize product life cycle management by 2027. Your efforts will help consolidate and harmonize the management of ingredients and recipe specifications, ensuring that both R&I and our factories have access to high-quality data. If you're ready to enhance efficiencies, define competency strategies, and drive the digitalization roadmap, I want to hear from you! Join in making a meaningful impact in the world of specialized nutrition 

You will play a critical role in the Data upgrade of the current Formulation and PLM system. This activity will be coordinated by the team. You will be working hand in hand with a highly energetic and dynamic team of Experts and Key Users, making sure the activities are carried out at high quality within time and scope agreed.

Your main responsibilities will be:

  • Evaluate and cross-check different systems (old an new PLM, Formulation tool, Dashboards);
  • Upgrade recipe data by checking data quality and recipe data completeness;
  • Communicate progress to other stakeholders in a clear manner;
  • Represent the categories’ needs in the Cybele program team;
  • Have fun in an international and enthusiastic team.

Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years of Experience in Food technology or Product Development;
  • Master in Food technology, Chemical of Food Engineering, or equivalent knowledge gained through experience in relevant field;
  • Data Savvy - Excel Proficient;
  • Understanding of a PLM tool and dataflows between systems (e.g SAP, Artemis, Dashboards);
  • Capacity to effectively communicate with different levels of stakeholders;
  • Strong Stakeholder Management skills;
  • Proactive in work and communication;
  • Team Player/Collaborative Mindset;
  • Critical thinking and problem solving;
  • Quick to analyze complex problems and propose pragmatic solutions with concrete action plans;
  • Can deal with changing priorities, manage uncertainty and deal with complexity in a dynamic organization;
  • Strong change agility, a results-oriented approach grounded in technical expertise, with the ability to work independently and deliver outcomes autonomously;
  • Fluent in English, both verbal and written.

Salary

6000 - 7000

Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €6000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

