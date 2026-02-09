Global Specification Technologist China Market
About this role
As Global Specification Technologist you will be responsible for the compliance of ingredients in the scope of Chinese projects, by ensuring the latest GB and/or China registration requirements. Additionally, you will be responsible for the change management of several Chinese projects from initial to commercial production in collaboration with a highly demanding and dynamic cross-functional team.
Your responsibilities also include the following :
- Review of documentation for ingredients such as Specifications, GB Agreement, Certificate of Compliance, Supplier Material Specifications, Certificate of Analysis, GB analysis reports, etc;
- Ingredients data collection and evaluation for recipe design and compliance;
- Communication with internal and external stakeholders such as suppliers, labs, supply points, ingredients portfolio owners, China CBU, RA, PD, QFS, and C&P;
- On-site audit support. Prepare, present, and explain ingredients management standards, verification materials, and rationale in line with Chinese registration requirements;
- Ingredient dual sourcing for productivity and security in the scope of China;
- Troubleshooting for both short-term and long-term solutions;
- Working with tools such as Asana and power BI dashboards.
Requirements
- A Bachelors or Master’s degree in food science/technology, quality & food safety, pharmaceuticals, regulatory or related field;
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in ingredient, quality & food safety, and/or regulation (esp. China GB) in authority, food, FMCG, or pharmaceutical background, preferably with ingredient specification management experience;
- Basic understanding of business needs, marketing, finance, nutrition, and sensory evaluations. Proficient in project management principles;
- Ability to collate/interpret analytical data and information, draw conclusions and propose next steps for business;
- Flexible and adaptable approach to manage changing deadlines and priorities;
- Pragmatic approach to solve complex processes and situations;
- Knowledge and experience in Chinese GB related to food materials and GMP;
- Good skills in MS Office, esp. Excel;
- Fluent English and Chinese in both writing and speaking.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €5250 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.