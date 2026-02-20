Product Technologist (Alternative Proteins)

Posted on February 20, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

Are you passionate about proteins and eager to make a difference in the realm of food technology? I am looking for an enthusiastic Food Science Technologist to join an innovative team for a 6-month temporary assignment. In this role, you will play a crucial part in the research and development of plant-based and alternative proteins. You'll lead the design and execution of experiments that explore the functionality and stability of food protein ingredients. Collaborating with seasoned professionals, you'll have the opportunity to refine your experimental approaches and contribute valuable insights that propel the technology pipeline forward. If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and advance your career in food science, we want to hear from you!
  • Innovate and Lead Experimental Design. Drive the design and execution of experiments focused on food protein ingredients and final product matrices. You will explore functionality, stability, molecular properties, and ingredient interactions to generate insights that advance our technology pipeline. You will proactively propose experimental approaches and refine them in collaboration with experienced team members.
  • Deliver High‑Quality Data and Scientific Insight. Ensure rigorous documentation of experimental setups and maintain structured, reliable data records. Analyze results using a scientific and critical mindset, extracting meaningful conclusions that inform next steps and support decision‑making across projects.
  • Collaborate to Accelerate Innovation. Engage actively with colleagues across the Protein team and the broader Advanced Technology group. You will exchange expertise, challenge ideas constructively, and contribute to shaping robust experimental plans and interpretations that strengthen the team’s overall scientific impact.

Requirements

  • Curious mindset with a drive to understand the food science behind the products. Experience with (plant) protein functionality and protein characterization is preferred;
  • Experience with product formulation and small scale tests and product analyses is a plus;
  • Preferably between 2 - 5 years work experience;
  • Analytical Mindset: Your ability to have an eye for detail, while also bringing creativity to find new ways to set-up, perform and analyze data is important;
  • You can manage your work efficiently, a self-starting, independent with transparent communication;
  • Proactive & critical mindset: takes initiative, propose new ideas/experimental approaches and drives progress;
  • Ownership and reliability: ability to manage tasks and commitment to delivering high-quality work;
  • Collaboration/strong teamwork attitude: able to work closely with colleagues across functions, clear communication of results, challenges and next steps;
  • Hands-on experimental skills: experienced with physical-chemical analysis of protein ingredients, enthusiasm/curiosity for learning new techniques, tools and scientific approaches;
  • Fluent in English

 

Salary

6000 - 7000

Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €6000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

