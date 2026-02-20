Product Technologist (Alternative Proteins)
About this role
- Innovate and Lead Experimental Design. Drive the design and execution of experiments focused on food protein ingredients and final product matrices. You will explore functionality, stability, molecular properties, and ingredient interactions to generate insights that advance our technology pipeline. You will proactively propose experimental approaches and refine them in collaboration with experienced team members.
- Deliver High‑Quality Data and Scientific Insight. Ensure rigorous documentation of experimental setups and maintain structured, reliable data records. Analyze results using a scientific and critical mindset, extracting meaningful conclusions that inform next steps and support decision‑making across projects.
- Collaborate to Accelerate Innovation. Engage actively with colleagues across the Protein team and the broader Advanced Technology group. You will exchange expertise, challenge ideas constructively, and contribute to shaping robust experimental plans and interpretations that strengthen the team’s overall scientific impact.
Requirements
- Curious mindset with a drive to understand the food science behind the products. Experience with (plant) protein functionality and protein characterization is preferred;
- Experience with product formulation and small scale tests and product analyses is a plus;
- Preferably between 2 - 5 years work experience;
- Analytical Mindset: Your ability to have an eye for detail, while also bringing creativity to find new ways to set-up, perform and analyze data is important;
- You can manage your work efficiently, a self-starting, independent with transparent communication;
- Proactive & critical mindset: takes initiative, propose new ideas/experimental approaches and drives progress;
- Ownership and reliability: ability to manage tasks and commitment to delivering high-quality work;
- Collaboration/strong teamwork attitude: able to work closely with colleagues across functions, clear communication of results, challenges and next steps;
- Hands-on experimental skills: experienced with physical-chemical analysis of protein ingredients, enthusiasm/curiosity for learning new techniques, tools and scientific approaches;
- Fluent in English
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €6000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
