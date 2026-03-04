Technical Sales Representative | Spanish
Posted on March 4, 2026
Den Bosch
Spanish
Posted on March 4, 2026
About this role
The sales representative is responsible for the following tasks;• To initiate the sales and marketing activities for existing and new clients in the European market. • To assist in setting up of short term and long term marcom plans and strategies for your own clients under the supervision of head of M&S.• To assist in formulating short term and long term sales strategy for the European market including preparation of regular sales forecasts and prognosis, ad-hoc sales reports as required, annual sales budget and long term sales planning. • To provide feedback of European market demands to the head of sales department and the head quarter. • To provide forecasts and information for the purchase and logistic planning. • To monitor the sales activities according to sales forecasts, to analyze sales deviations and to formulate remedies for negative sales deviations and results. • To set up trading conditions, delivery terms and conditions with your own customers within the company guidelines • Administration work related to sales activities that included preparing sales order, checking stock level, contact logistics department for shipments, carry out debt collection activities and liaise with the technical support department for after sales services.
Requirements
• Minimum MBO+ education in technical or business areas or equivalent (IT hardware or software background is a pre)• Experience in Sales. (Experience in International trade is a plus)• Fulltime availability -onsite working setting-• Fluent in Spanish(C2) and English• Good knowledge in computer hardware is a must.• Good knowledge of European computer market is an advantage. • Hand-on practical working mentality, no 9 to 5 attitude.
Salary
€2700-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a professional manufacturer in the field of embedded solution and provide service in several markets throughout the world with various branch offices in China, Europe and USA. In order to meet the demands of the IPC and embedded markets and the needs of customers, they have skilled R&D team and experienced salespersons who have been devoted to provide the best products and services. The organization has established strong and constant relationships with partners and customers. They provide wide range DC power input, IP66/67 & IP69K rating waterproof, anti-vibration, rechargeable battery options, flexible and easy expansions for variety products to different applications. Plus with industrial grade components, thermal design, heating systems and validation testing, their products are able to meet demands in various harsh operating environments.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Den Bosch delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Business Development Representative | German C2
Account Manager | French & Dutch
Key Account Manager | Dutch & French
Technical Solutions Manager | English | Benelux
Technical Solutions Manager | English | UK-Based