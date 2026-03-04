Technical Sales Representative | Spanish

The sales representative is responsible for the following tasks;• To initiate the sales and marketing activities for existing and new clients in the European market. • To assist in setting up of short term and long term marcom plans and strategies for your own clients under the supervision of head of M&S.• To assist in formulating short term and long term sales strategy for the European market including preparation of regular sales forecasts and prognosis, ad-hoc sales reports as required, annual sales budget and long term sales planning. • To provide feedback of European market demands to the head of sales department and the head quarter. • To provide forecasts and information for the purchase and logistic planning. • To monitor the sales activities according to sales forecasts, to analyze sales deviations and to formulate remedies for negative sales deviations and results. • To set up trading conditions, delivery terms and conditions with your own customers within the company guidelines • Administration work related to sales activities that included preparing sales order, checking stock level, contact logistics department for shipments, carry out debt collection activities and liaise with the technical support department for after sales services.