Key Account Manager | Dutch & French

About this role
As Key Account Manager, you are responsible for shaping and driving the long-term commercial strategy for some of the organization’s most important national accounts. This is not a traditional sales role; it is a senior, strategic position in which you act as the architect of multi-year Key Account Plans.You operate at head-office level and navigate smoothly between customers, internal stakeholders, and international decision-makers. With strong analytical skills, commercial acumen, and cultural sensitivity, you build sustainable partnerships and create long-term value. The role covers both B2C and B2B segments (approximately 50/50), and you lead through influence rather than formal authority.
Key responsibilities
- Develop and execute multi-year Key Account Plans for strategic national customers
- Take full ownership of volumes, targets, pricing, and commercial strategy at HQ level
- Lead complex negotiations and secure mutually beneficial long-term agreements
- Identify market trends, customer needs, and growth opportunities and translate them into concrete solutions
- Work closely with marketing, sales, supply chain, and category management teams
- Guide and align field account managers in translating strategy into local execution
- Monitor performance, KPIs, and contractual commitments and drive continuous improvement
- Effectively operate within an international matrix organization with multiple stakeholders
Requirements
You are a strategically strong Key Account Manager with substance, structure, and credibility. You are comfortable switching between the direct, pragmatic style required in the Dutch market and the more hierarchical, diplomatic approach needed in an international corporate environment.You build long-term relationships, challenge the status quo with well-founded arguments, and base decisions on data and analysis. You are primarily a “farmer” focused on sustainable growth, complemented by enough “hunter” instinct to recognize and capture new opportunities.
Requirements & qualifications
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a strategic sales or Key Account Management role within an international organization
- Proven track record in developing long-term, strategic Key Account Plans
- Experience managing stakeholders across multiple levels, from C-level/HQ to operational teams
- Bachelor’s degree required; a Master’s degree is strongly preferred
- Strong analytical skills; advanced Excel proficiency is essential
- Experience with CRM systems (Salesforce is a strong advantage)
- Business fluency in Dutch
- Professional working proficiency in English
- Professional working proficiency in French
- Willingness to travel regularly (approximately 40%, including several international trips per year)
- Based in the Netherlands
Salary
€90000-€105000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international A-brand with a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company is known for its long-term vision, technological leadership, and high professional standards.People development is deeply embedded in the culture. Collaboration, internal mobility, and knowledge sharing are actively encouraged, while sustainability and innovation are integral parts of the corporate strategy rather than marketing concepts. Working here means contributing to impactful solutions in an environment where substance, structure, and vision truly matter.
