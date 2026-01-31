Account Manager | French & Dutch

Providing guidance to customers (B2B/B2C) and engage with key decision-makers in negotiations.

Developing and maintaining strong, long-term customer relationships.

Acting as the primary point of contact between the customer and company for all essential aspects of daily sales operations.

Identifying customer needs and collaborating to advance future mobility and sustainability initiatives.

As an Account Development Manager, you will work with building strong, long-term relationships and identifying opportunities to support our clients business goals. You will act as the key point of contact, helping to deliver sustainable solutions and drive innovation that shapes the future of mobility. The role offers the opportunity to work in a flexible and dynamic environment where autonomy, initiative, and a results-driven approach are valued.If you are passionate about sales, sustainability, and creating value, this role allows you to make a meaningful contribution while growing your expertise and taking ownership of your work. The role entails:Salary based on experience.Candidates living outside Den Bosch, but within the Netherlands, are encouraged to apply.