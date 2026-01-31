Account Manager | French & Dutch
Posted on January 31, 2026
Den Bosch
Dutch, French
About this role
As an Account Development Manager, you will work with building strong, long-term relationships and identifying opportunities to support our clients business goals. You will act as the key point of contact, helping to deliver sustainable solutions and drive innovation that shapes the future of mobility. The role offers the opportunity to work in a flexible and dynamic environment where autonomy, initiative, and a results-driven approach are valued.If you are passionate about sales, sustainability, and creating value, this role allows you to make a meaningful contribution while growing your expertise and taking ownership of your work. The role entails:
- Providing guidance to customers (B2B/B2C) and engage with key decision-makers in negotiations.
- Developing and maintaining strong, long-term customer relationships.
- Acting as the primary point of contact between the customer and company for all essential aspects of daily sales operations.
- Identifying customer needs and collaborating to advance future mobility and sustainability initiatives.
Salary based on experience.Candidates living outside Den Bosch, but within the Netherlands, are encouraged to apply.
Requirements
- You are passionate about sales and bring 5+ years sales experience.
- Minimum of a Bachelor's (HBO) degree. A Master's degree is strongly preferred. Relevant fields include Business Management, Business Administration, International Relations, or similar. Technical degrees (e.g., Engineering) combined with a clear passion for commercial roles are also welcome.
- Advanced Excel proficiency and experience with Salesforce is a strong advantage.
- You are motivated, energetic, and attentive, able to identify customer needs through active listening.
- You have excellent proficiency in both Dutch (C1) for communication with clients, French (B1-B2) for internal communication, and additionally English (B2-C1)
- You are self-reliant, well-organized, maintain a clear overview, and demonstrate perseverance.
- You have a strong interest in technical topics and enjoy engaging with technical content.
The company
Our client is a leading international A-brand with a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company is known for its long-term vision, technological leadership, and high professional standards.People development is deeply embedded in the culture. Collaboration, internal mobility, and knowledge sharing are actively encouraged, while sustainability and innovation are integral parts of the corporate strategy rather than marketing concepts. Working here means contributing to impactful solutions in an environment where substance, structure, and vision truly matter.
