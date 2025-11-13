Business Developer | French C2
About this role
Our client is seeking a talented and dynamic Business Developer to join their team and lead their expansion efforts in France and Wallonia. As a fluent French speaker, you will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities and building relationships with clients and partners in these regions.
Furthermore, your tasks will include:
- Acquiring new partners through cold-calling and other strategies
- Identifying new business opportunities
- Negotiating contracts and deals
- Building and creating relationships with clients, partners and other stakeholders
- Working closely with account managers to ensure new partners are receiving the guidance and support they need throughout the beginning of the process
- Analyzing financial data such as sales reports
Requirements
- A degree in Business, Marketing or related field
- Excellent communication skills in French and English
- Experience in Sales for at least 1 year
- Strategic thinking and planning abilities
- Result-oriented mindset
- Time management and organizational skills
Salary
€2800-€3400 per month
The company
Our client runs various comparison and service platforms spread out across Europe. They are active in The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany and are planning to expand to other European countries. Their platforms go two ways; not only do they help their partners gain new customers and increase sales, they also support consumers who are trying to find and compare specialists for a service they need.
