Team Lead Retail Sales - Dutch & English

Our client is a global leading brand in innovative fitness technology, specialising in smart, all-in-one strength training solutions that combine advanced hardware with sleek design for both home and professional use.

Currently, they are looking for an experienced Team Lead Retail Sales to join their team in the Hague. The successful candidate will provide support in all aspects of the sales process while operating in a fast-paced environment.

Job Profile for Team Lead Retail Sales

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Represent the company’s brand as the first point of contact for customers

Provide expert advice on the latest home fitness products

Respond effectively to customer questions and requests

Maintain the retail to the highest standards by thoughtful merchandising - clean, welcoming, and visually appealing to enhance the customer experience

Meet and exceed sales targets using a confident and service-driven mindset

Deliver a high-quality, personalised shopping experience tailored to each customer’s needs

Candidate Profile for Team Lead Retail Sales

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Basic knowledge of fitness terminology

Proven track record in direct customer sales

Previous experience in retail or a similar customer-facing role, preferably in fitness or technology

Experience as a personal trainer or fitness instructor is a plus

Confidence and ambition to drive in-store sales

A passion for retail and delivering top-level customer service

Able to work in a fast-paced environment and handle pressure

Flexible availability, including evenings and weekends

What Our Client Offers