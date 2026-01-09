Cantonese, Mandarin & Dutch speaking Sales Account Manager

Actively approach and expand your customer portfolio;

Identify and successfully onboard potential clients;

Build and maintain long-term, sustainable customer relationships;

Contribute ideas on growth opportunities and improvements for the French market.

You are fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese and proficient in Dutch, English would also be an advantage;

You hold an MBO level 4 diploma or higher;

You live in the Kampen region (within a maximum travel time of 45 minutes);

You have a commercial mindset and work independently and customer-oriented.

A permanent contract upon good performance;

5 weeks of vacation (based on a 40-hour workweek);

A competitive up to €4500 per month + bonus

Access to the GoodHabitz online training platform to continuously develop yourself;

Travel expense reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometer (starting from 10 km commute);

A company laptop;

A company iPhone or a monthly reimbursement of €25 net if you prefer to use your own phone.

Are you ready for a new challenge as Account Manager in the Food Division?If you're looking for a role filled with variety and responsibility, this is your chance!As an Account Manager for the Dutch Market, you will be the link between the Chinese, Singapore and Far East suppliers to the organisation and its customers across Europe. You’ll work closely with various departments, such as marketing, sales, and purchasing, to further develop the Dutch market. You’ll have the freedom to identify opportunities and suggest improvements. You will be responsible for managing large customer accounts, maintaining regular contact via phone and email. In addition, you will frequently travel for business trips and attend trade fairs across Europe to meet customers in person.Do you already have experience as an account manager or in another commercial role? That's a plus! But even if you've gained relevant experience during your studies, we would love to connect with you to explore the possibilities.Join our enthusiastic team and contribute to the success of our client! Apply today and discover the opportunities to take your career to the next level.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.