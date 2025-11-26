Sales Representative | Italian
Posted on November 26, 2025
Nijmegen
Italian
Posted on November 26, 2025
About this role
These will be your daily challenges as a Sales Representative:
- Cold-call B2B prospects in the attempt to turn them into clients
- Find as many growth opportunities as possible within your accounts, and follow up on them
- Build and maintain long-lasting relationships with your B2B clients
- Enter your sales activities in the CRM system
- Procuring IT devices for clients and from them
- Autonomously negotiating for personal deals, backed by team assistance
- Regularly liaising with both local and international team members
- Striving to acquire fresh knowledge on a daily basis
Requirements
Here's the identikit of the next Junior Sales Representative:
- You speak excellent English (C1 level) and Italian (C1-C2)
- You have a bachelor's or master's, or equivalent educational level
- You have 1-3 years of experience in a similar role
- You live on a commutable distance from Nijmegen
- You are available 40 hours a week
Salary
€2750-€3250 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries and have offices in 4 countries. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Sales Representative | Italian | Nijmegen
Sales Specialist | German
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Medior-Senior Sales Account manager | German
Business Development Representative | German C2