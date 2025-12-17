Inside Sales | French

Manage multiple international markets and provide proactive support to Area Sales Managers operating globally.

Communicate daily with a range of international clients via phone and email, directly influencing their commercial outcomes.

Prepare and follow up on quotations, process orders accurately, maintain oversight of ongoing activities, and collaborate with customers in a solution-oriented manner.

Serve as a trusted advisor to both Area Sales Managers and clients, spotting business opportunities and driving sales growth.

Lead initiatives to improve work processes, focusing on efficiency, quality, and commercial impact.

Our commercial department in Sliedrecht manages global sales of our products. The team includes six Area Sales Managers and a General Sales Manager, supported by the Internal Sales Department. This key team plays a central role in maintaining international customer relationships across EMEA and APAC, contributing significantly to the company’s commercial success. Due to continued international growth, increasing customer complexity, a wider scope of responsibilities, and a higher daily workload, we are seeking a highly sales- and service-oriented professional to join our team as an