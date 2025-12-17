Inside Sales | French

Posted on December 17, 2025
Sliedrecht
French
Posted on December 17, 2025

About this role

Our commercial department in Sliedrecht manages global sales of our products. The team includes six Area Sales Managers and a General Sales Manager, supported by the Internal Sales Department. This key team plays a central role in maintaining international customer relationships across EMEA and APAC, contributing significantly to the company’s commercial success. Due to continued international growth, increasing customer complexity, a wider scope of responsibilities, and a higher daily workload, we are seeking a highly sales- and service-oriented professional to join our team as an Inside Sales Employee.
Key Responsibilities:
  • Manage multiple international markets and provide proactive support to Area Sales Managers operating globally.
  • Communicate daily with a range of international clients via phone and email, directly influencing their commercial outcomes.
  • Prepare and follow up on quotations, process orders accurately, maintain oversight of ongoing activities, and collaborate with customers in a solution-oriented manner.
  • Serve as a trusted advisor to both Area Sales Managers and clients, spotting business opportunities and driving sales growth.
  • Lead initiatives to improve work processes, focusing on efficiency, quality, and commercial impact.

Requirements

  • Holds a higher professional degree with a focus on commercial or business studies.
  • Significant experience in international inside sales, ideally in a technical or industrial setting.
  • Highly motivated with a strong drive to develop commercially and personally.
  • Customer-focused, proactive, and an excellent communicator.
  • Fluent in French and English (both written and spoken); knowledge of Dutch or willingness to learn is an advantage.
  • Energetic, self-starting, enterprising, and positive in approach.
  • Comfortable using software tools; familiarity with SAP is beneficial.
  • Independent and adaptable, yet collaborative and team-oriented.
  • Detail-oriented, organized, and consistently focused on achieving results.

Salary

€3500-€5000 per month

The company

My client is a globally operating manufacturer of high-quality chain and wire rope fittings, used in applications such as lifting, lashing, and mooring. Our products serve a variety of industries, including oil and gas, wind, industrial, mining, shipping, and fishing. With a portfolio of well-established brands, we hold a leading position in these sectors.

