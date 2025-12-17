Inside Sales | French
Posted on December 17, 2025
Sliedrecht
French
About this role
Our commercial department in Sliedrecht manages global sales of our products. The team includes six Area Sales Managers and a General Sales Manager, supported by the Internal Sales Department. This key team plays a central role in maintaining international customer relationships across EMEA and APAC, contributing significantly to the company’s commercial success. Due to continued international growth, increasing customer complexity, a wider scope of responsibilities, and a higher daily workload, we are seeking a highly sales- and service-oriented professional to join our team as an Inside Sales Employee.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage multiple international markets and provide proactive support to Area Sales Managers operating globally.
- Communicate daily with a range of international clients via phone and email, directly influencing their commercial outcomes.
- Prepare and follow up on quotations, process orders accurately, maintain oversight of ongoing activities, and collaborate with customers in a solution-oriented manner.
- Serve as a trusted advisor to both Area Sales Managers and clients, spotting business opportunities and driving sales growth.
- Lead initiatives to improve work processes, focusing on efficiency, quality, and commercial impact.
Requirements
- Holds a higher professional degree with a focus on commercial or business studies.
- Significant experience in international inside sales, ideally in a technical or industrial setting.
- Highly motivated with a strong drive to develop commercially and personally.
- Customer-focused, proactive, and an excellent communicator.
- Fluent in French and English (both written and spoken); knowledge of Dutch or willingness to learn is an advantage.
- Energetic, self-starting, enterprising, and positive in approach.
- Comfortable using software tools; familiarity with SAP is beneficial.
- Independent and adaptable, yet collaborative and team-oriented.
- Detail-oriented, organized, and consistently focused on achieving results.
Salary
€3500-€5000 per month
The company
My client is a globally operating manufacturer of high-quality chain and wire rope fittings, used in applications such as lifting, lashing, and mooring. Our products serve a variety of industries, including oil and gas, wind, industrial, mining, shipping, and fishing. With a portfolio of well-established brands, we hold a leading position in these sectors.
Application Procedure
