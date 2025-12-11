Sales Director | Russian
Posted on December 11, 2025
Hoofddorp
Russian
Posted on December 11, 2025
About this role
As the Sales Director, you will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s success, with a primary focus on sales and business development, while maintaining oversight of all operational aspects. This is a dynamic, entrepreneurial position where your commercial expertise will be key to growth, but your leadership will also extend across the organization.
- Lead the charge in identifying and securing new clients, developing strong relationships, and negotiating contracts to drive product delivery.
- Stay ahead of market trends, analyze pricing strategies, and offer insights to optimize profitability across various distribution channels.
- Continuously explore opportunities for revenue growth and market expansion, positioning the company as a leader in premium-quality food products.
- Oversee the production process, ensuring smooth communication with regulatory authorities, fiscal agencies, and managing essential company documents.
- Take control of the company’s finances, including cost control, revenue management, and ensuring a solid cash flow.
- Handle the opening and management of bank accounts to ensure the financial stability of the business.
- Ensure the smooth movement of goods by monitoring transport, planning arrival dates, and managing warehouse processes.
- Maintain oversight of product quality and quantity, ensuring compliance with standards and managing claims if necessary.
- Supervise the storage conditions, including temperature control, and ensure timely and accurate shipping to customers.
Requirements
What We’re Looking For:
We are seeking a highly qualified and experienced executive who is ready to take on the challenge of leading our business to the next level. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in the Netherlands/Benelux market, with a strong background in logistics, food product imports (particularly in the (frozen) meat industry), and direct sales.
Key Requirements:
We are seeking a highly qualified and experienced executive who is ready to take on the challenge of leading our business to the next level. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in the Netherlands/Benelux market, with a strong background in logistics, food product imports (particularly in the (frozen) meat industry), and direct sales.
Key Requirements:
- Extensive experience in logistics and importing food products, with a specific focus on (frozen) meat, poultry, or similar sectors.
- Proven expertise in direct sales of food products, with a focus on strategic market penetration and contract negotiations.
- In-depth knowledge of customs clearance and veterinary control processes.
- Strong negotiation and contract management skills, with a demonstrated ability to close high-value deals.
- Solid understanding of budget management, company economics, and financial oversight.
- Deep familiarity with the food products market, with the ability to monitor and respond to pricing trends.
- Exceptional leadership and team management capabilities, with a keen eye for detail and operational excellence.
- Outstanding communication skills to lead both internal teams and external stakeholders.
- Proven success in C-level roles, with a history of driving business growth and operational success in the Netherlands/Benelux region.
- Willingness to travel for business trips to European clients as needed.
- Fluency in English is required, as well as proficiency in Ukrainian or Russian (Dutch is a big plus)
Salary
€7000-€7000 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic and rapidly growing international trading company, specializing in sourcing and selling premium-quality food products. With a passion for delivering the perfect blend of taste, quality, and safety, they pride themselves on offering customers the very best. Join them and be a part of an exciting journey to bring world-class food products to the market! This is an entrepreneurial role that demands a strong understanding of the market and the credibility to build meaningful relationships.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Sales Representative | Italian | Nijmegen
Account Manager | Italian | Amsterdam area
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area
Business Development Manager - English