Sales Representative | Italian | Nijmegen

Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!

Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.

Your main responsibility will consist of developing the Italian market:



Turning prospects into clients by actively following up on the leads and seeking business opportunities.



Maintaining and growing existing accounts.



Support, improve, and update the team with internal processes.



A day in the office looks like:



Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).



Building and managing strong client relationships.



Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.



Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.



Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.



Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.



Learning something new every day to improve your skills.



Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.





At least 2 years of experience in a similar role



Fluent in the Itaslian and English language



You like working hard to reach your target



You are not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general



True team player



Enjoy learning and you do it fast



You are full of energy!



What's in it for you?



A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance



Laptop and a cell phone



Potential to quickly grow within the company



A permanent contract from the start



An attractive pension plan



Complete and ongoing training from the start



International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries



Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends.



Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!