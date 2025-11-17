Account Manager | Dutch | Amsterdam area
Posted on November 17, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
Our client is a global supplier and manufacturer of optical networking equipment as well as a reseller of refurbished networking devices (routers & switches). They are looking for an Account Manager to join their team at their HQ in Almere, Flevoland.
You will be responsible for establishing new relationships and cultivating existing relationships with large and medium sized (multi country) prospects on behalf of our client.
Responsibilities/Tasks
- Responsible for sales of network equipment to new and existing customers (B2B)
- Build and maintain long term customer relationships
- Execute telephone prospecting campaigns into target markets to identify, qualify and cultivate new and existing sales opportunities
- Sales execution is done mostly over the phone and in our office
- Working together with other departments to ensure the top quality of your sales
- Attend training to build a growing knowledge of the product and customer satisfaction
Requirements
- Results-driven, High-Energy individual capable of leading prospects to the next step in the sales process
- Fluent English + a native European language (Dutch, French, Italian, German).
- Excellent phone and written presence and superior interpersonal skills
- Strong work ethic and positive, professional attitude
- The ability to keep up in a fast-paced environment
- Experience in IT hardware/software sales is a plus
What's in it for you
- Fast growing international company.
- Multi-cultural and diverse environment with great colleagues.
- A young and dynamic work atmosphere where decisions are made fast.
- You will have a great variety of responsibilities and will be part of an innovative and market leader company.
- Hybrid working environment of 2 days in office per week (after the training period is completed)
- Very generous rewards, including base salary and monthly sales bonus.
- 26 paid holidays per year.
- 8% holiday pay allowance.
- Great location in Almere: offices with great views, bus stop 200m, private (free) parking.
- Excellent product, sales and market trainings.
- Defined contribution company pension plan.
- Fun after-work activities & social events.
